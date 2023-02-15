Changing php function to database function

$removedTitle = substr($myTable['title'], 0, -1) ;
$updateMyTable = $databaseConnect->query("update myTable
set myColumn = '$removedTitle' where moyID = $myID");
The code works filne.
I like to use database function instead of the php variable " $removedTitle".
The code below which does not work correctly is one of my trials for it…
$updateMyTable = $databaseConnect->query("update myTable
set myColumn = substr('$myTable[title]', 0, -1) where moyID = $myID");
Is there any database code instead of the php code of the above?