Changing php function to database function

$removedTitle = substr($myTable['title'], 0, -1) ; $updateMyTable = $databaseConnect->query("update myTable set myColumn = '$removedTitle' where moyID = $myID");

The code works filne.

I like to use database function instead of the php variable " $removedTitle".

The code below which does not work correctly is one of my trials for it…

$updateMyTable = $databaseConnect->query("update myTable set myColumn = substr('$myTable[title]', 0, -1) where moyID = $myID");

Is there any database code instead of the php code of the above?