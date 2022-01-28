Changing numbers in an option box

I cant figure out why the option boxes don t change when the white rect in the SVG is moved to different rows & column. When I finish a drag (of the rect, I have

		  document.getElementById("Row").value = 1 + (Math.round(dy / 10));    
		  document.getElementById("Column").value = 1 + (Math.ceil(dx / 91.875));

But why does that not seem to work?
heres the web page

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en"><head>
<title>Add Asset to a chassis</title>
</head>
<body>
		  <form method="post" action="">
				  <label for="Row">Row</label>

					  <select class="form-control" id="Row" name="Row">
					  <option value="1">1</option>
<option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option>	

					  </select>

				  <label for="Column">Column</label>

					  <select class="form-control" id="Column" name="Column">
					  <option value="1">1</option>
<option value="2">2</option>	

					  </select>					

		  </form>
<svg viewBox="0 0 200 52.25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)">
<defs>
    <script type="text/javascript">
      function makeDraggable(evt) {
        var svg = evt.target;

        svg.addEventListener('mousedown', startDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('mousemove', drag);
        svg.addEventListener('mouseup', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('mouseleave', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchstart', startDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchmove', drag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchend', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchleave', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchcancel', endDrag);

        var selectedElement, offset, transform,
            bbox, minX, maxX, minY, maxY, confined;

        var boundaryX1 = 12;
        var boundaryX2 = 195.75;
        var boundaryY1 = 5;
        var boundaryY2 = 35;

        function getMousePosition(evt) {
          var CTM = svg.getScreenCTM();
          if (evt.touches) { evt = evt.touches[0]; }
          return {
            x: (evt.clientX - CTM.e) / CTM.a,
            y: (evt.clientY - CTM.f) / CTM.d
          };
        }

        function startDrag(evt) {
          if (evt.target.classList.contains('draggable')) {
            selectedElement = evt.target;
            offset = getMousePosition(evt);

            // Make sure the first transform on the element is a translate transform
            var transforms = selectedElement.transform.baseVal;

            if (transforms.length === 0 || transforms.getItem(0).type !== SVGTransform.SVG_TRANSFORM_TRANSLATE) {
              // Create an transform that translates by (0, 0)
              var translate = svg.createSVGTransform();
              translate.setTranslate(0, 0);
              selectedElement.transform.baseVal.insertItemBefore(translate, 0);
            }

            // Get initial translation
            transform = transforms.getItem(0);
            offset.x -= transform.matrix.e;
            offset.y -= transform.matrix.f;

            confined = evt.target.classList.contains('confine');
            if (confined) {
                bbox = selectedElement.getBBox();
                minX = boundaryX1 - bbox.x;
                maxX = boundaryX2 - bbox.x - bbox.width;
                minY = boundaryY1 - bbox.y;
                maxY = boundaryY2 - bbox.y - bbox.height;
            }
          }
        }

        function drag(evt) {
          if (selectedElement) {
            evt.preventDefault();

            var coord = getMousePosition(evt);
            var dx = coord.x - offset.x;
            var dy = coord.y - offset.y;

            if (confined) {
                if (dx &lt; minX) { dx = minX; }
                else if (dx &gt; maxX) { dx = maxX; }
                if (dy &lt; minY) { dy = minY; }
                else if (dy &gt; maxY) { dy = maxY; }
            }

          transform.setTranslate((Math.round(dx / 91.875) * 91.875), (Math.round(dy / 10) * 10));
		  document.getElementById("x_coord").value = dx;
		  document.getElementById("y_coord").value = dy;
		  document.getElementById("Row").value = 1 + (Math.round(dy / 10));    
		  document.getElementById("Column").value = 1 + (Math.ceil(dx / 91.875));
		  }
        }

        function endDrag(evt) {
          selectedElement = false;  

        }
      }
     </script>
  <pattern id="pattern" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)">
    <rect fill="#FA8072" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect>
    <rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect>
  </pattern>
  <pattern id="pattern2" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)">
    <rect fill="#ddd" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect>
    <rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect>
  </pattern> 
  <filter id="color-overlay">
    <feFlood flood-color="#d9d9d9"></feFlood>
    <feComposite in2="SourceAlpha" operator="atop"></feComposite>
  </filter>
  <filter id="shadow">
      <feDropShadow dx="0.2" dy="0.4" stdDeviation="0.2"></feDropShadow>
    </filter>
<style>
text { 
font-size:.6em;
font-face:verdana;
}
rect.chassis {
fill:#f5f5f5;
stroke-width:.8;
stroke:#000;
}
path {
	fill:#DCDCDC;
	stroke:black;
	stroke-width:.2;
}
.tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em; }
.jqeasytooltip {cursor:not-allowed;}
rect.collision {
      stroke:red;
      stroke-width:1px;
	  cursor:not-allowed;
	  fill:url(#pattern);
}
rect.asset {
      stroke:#666;
      stroke-width:.8px;
	  cursor:not-allowed;
	  fill:url(#pattern2);
}
rect.draggable {
	stroke:#000;
	fill:#fff;
	stroke-width:.1;
	opacity:.9;
filter:url(#shadow)
}
.draggable {
	cursor: move;
}
image {
  filter:url(#color-overlay);
}
</style>
</defs> 
  <rect x="12" y="5" width="183.75" height="30" class="chassis"></rect>
  <image href="../materials/manufacturers/Cisco.png" x="20" y="5" width="70" class="rack"></image>
  <path d="M12 5 14 3 197.75 3 195.75 5 Z" class="slot"></path>
  <path d="M195.75 35 
  197.75 3 
  197.75 33 
  195.75 5 Z"></path>
<path d="M12 15 
	  15 14 
	  195.75 14 
	  195.75 15 
	  12 15" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="13">1</text>
<path d="M12 25 
	  15 24 
	  195.75 24 
	  195.75 25 
	  12 25" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="23">2</text>
<text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="33">3</text><path d="M103.875 5 103.875 35
	  105.875 32 105.875 5" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" y="45" x="57.9375">1</text>
<text text-anchor="middle" x="149.8125" y="45">2</text><rect x="12" y="5" width="91.875" height="10" class="draggable confine" id="new_asset" transform="translate(0, 10)"></rect> 

</svg>								


</body></html>

option.value: Specifies the value of an element in a drop-down list that should get selected. If the value does not exist, the drop-down list will display an empty option.
So does the value being shown change to empty?
If not then the drop event code is the problem.
If it does then the input is invalid.

