Changing numbers in an option box

I cant figure out why the option boxes don t change when the white rect in the SVG is moved to different rows & column. When I finish a drag (of the rect, I have
document.getElementById("Row").value = 1 + (Math.round(dy / 10));
document.getElementById("Column").value = 1 + (Math.ceil(dx / 91.875));
But why does that not seem to work?
heres the web page
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en"><head>
<title>Add Asset to a chassis</title>
</head>
<body>
<form method="post" action="">
<label for="Row">Row</label>
<select class="form-control" id="Row" name="Row">
<option value="1">1</option>
<option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option>
</select>
<label for="Column">Column</label>
<select class="form-control" id="Column" name="Column">
<option value="1">1</option>
<option value="2">2</option>
</select>
</form>
<svg viewBox="0 0 200 52.25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)">
<defs>
<script type="text/javascript">
function makeDraggable(evt) {
var svg = evt.target;
svg.addEventListener('mousedown', startDrag);
svg.addEventListener('mousemove', drag);
svg.addEventListener('mouseup', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('mouseleave', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchstart', startDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchmove', drag);
svg.addEventListener('touchend', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchleave', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchcancel', endDrag);
var selectedElement, offset, transform,
bbox, minX, maxX, minY, maxY, confined;
var boundaryX1 = 12;
var boundaryX2 = 195.75;
var boundaryY1 = 5;
var boundaryY2 = 35;
function getMousePosition(evt) {
var CTM = svg.getScreenCTM();
if (evt.touches) { evt = evt.touches[0]; }
return {
x: (evt.clientX - CTM.e) / CTM.a,
y: (evt.clientY - CTM.f) / CTM.d
};
}
function startDrag(evt) {
if (evt.target.classList.contains('draggable')) {
selectedElement = evt.target;
offset = getMousePosition(evt);
// Make sure the first transform on the element is a translate transform
var transforms = selectedElement.transform.baseVal;
if (transforms.length === 0 || transforms.getItem(0).type !== SVGTransform.SVG_TRANSFORM_TRANSLATE) {
// Create an transform that translates by (0, 0)
var translate = svg.createSVGTransform();
translate.setTranslate(0, 0);
selectedElement.transform.baseVal.insertItemBefore(translate, 0);
}
// Get initial translation
transform = transforms.getItem(0);
offset.x -= transform.matrix.e;
offset.y -= transform.matrix.f;
confined = evt.target.classList.contains('confine');
if (confined) {
bbox = selectedElement.getBBox();
minX = boundaryX1 - bbox.x;
maxX = boundaryX2 - bbox.x - bbox.width;
minY = boundaryY1 - bbox.y;
maxY = boundaryY2 - bbox.y - bbox.height;
}
}
}
function drag(evt) {
if (selectedElement) {
evt.preventDefault();
var coord = getMousePosition(evt);
var dx = coord.x - offset.x;
var dy = coord.y - offset.y;
if (confined) {
if (dx < minX) { dx = minX; }
else if (dx > maxX) { dx = maxX; }
if (dy < minY) { dy = minY; }
else if (dy > maxY) { dy = maxY; }
}
transform.setTranslate((Math.round(dx / 91.875) * 91.875), (Math.round(dy / 10) * 10));
document.getElementById("x_coord").value = dx;
document.getElementById("y_coord").value = dy;
document.getElementById("Row").value = 1 + (Math.round(dy / 10));
document.getElementById("Column").value = 1 + (Math.ceil(dx / 91.875));
}
}
function endDrag(evt) {
selectedElement = false;
}
}
</script>
<pattern id="pattern" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)">
<rect fill="#FA8072" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect>
<rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect>
</pattern>
<pattern id="pattern2" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)">
<rect fill="#ddd" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect>
<rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect>
</pattern>
<filter id="color-overlay">
<feFlood flood-color="#d9d9d9"></feFlood>
<feComposite in2="SourceAlpha" operator="atop"></feComposite>
</filter>
<filter id="shadow">
<feDropShadow dx="0.2" dy="0.4" stdDeviation="0.2"></feDropShadow>
</filter>
<style>
text {
font-size:.6em;
font-face:verdana;
}
rect.chassis {
fill:#f5f5f5;
stroke-width:.8;
stroke:#000;
}
path {
fill:#DCDCDC;
stroke:black;
stroke-width:.2;
}
.tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em; }
.jqeasytooltip {cursor:not-allowed;}
rect.collision {
stroke:red;
stroke-width:1px;
cursor:not-allowed;
fill:url(#pattern);
}
rect.asset {
stroke:#666;
stroke-width:.8px;
cursor:not-allowed;
fill:url(#pattern2);
}
rect.draggable {
stroke:#000;
fill:#fff;
stroke-width:.1;
opacity:.9;
filter:url(#shadow)
}
.draggable {
cursor: move;
}
image {
filter:url(#color-overlay);
}
</style>
</defs>
<rect x="12" y="5" width="183.75" height="30" class="chassis"></rect>
<image href="../materials/manufacturers/Cisco.png" x="20" y="5" width="70" class="rack"></image>
<path d="M12 5 14 3 197.75 3 195.75 5 Z" class="slot"></path>
<path d="M195.75 35
197.75 3
197.75 33
195.75 5 Z"></path>
<path d="M12 15
15 14
195.75 14
195.75 15
12 15" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="13">1</text>
<path d="M12 25
15 24
195.75 24
195.75 25
12 25" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="23">2</text>
<text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="33">3</text><path d="M103.875 5 103.875 35
105.875 32 105.875 5" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" y="45" x="57.9375">1</text>
<text text-anchor="middle" x="149.8125" y="45">2</text><rect x="12" y="5" width="91.875" height="10" class="draggable confine" id="new_asset" transform="translate(0, 10)"></rect>
</svg>
</body></html>
Thanks.