Changing numbers in an option box

I cant figure out why the option boxes don t change when the white rect in the SVG is moved to different rows & column. When I finish a drag (of the rect, I have

document.getElementById("Row").value = 1 + (Math.round(dy / 10)); document.getElementById("Column").value = 1 + (Math.ceil(dx / 91.875));

But why does that not seem to work?

heres the web page

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"><head> <title>Add Asset to a chassis</title> </head> <body> <form method="post" action=""> <label for="Row">Row</label> <select class="form-control" id="Row" name="Row"> <option value="1">1</option> <option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option> </select> <label for="Column">Column</label> <select class="form-control" id="Column" name="Column"> <option value="1">1</option> <option value="2">2</option> </select> </form> <svg viewBox="0 0 200 52.25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)"> <defs> <script type="text/javascript"> function makeDraggable(evt) { var svg = evt.target; svg.addEventListener('mousedown', startDrag); svg.addEventListener('mousemove', drag); svg.addEventListener('mouseup', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('mouseleave', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchstart', startDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchmove', drag); svg.addEventListener('touchend', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchleave', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchcancel', endDrag); var selectedElement, offset, transform, bbox, minX, maxX, minY, maxY, confined; var boundaryX1 = 12; var boundaryX2 = 195.75; var boundaryY1 = 5; var boundaryY2 = 35; function getMousePosition(evt) { var CTM = svg.getScreenCTM(); if (evt.touches) { evt = evt.touches[0]; } return { x: (evt.clientX - CTM.e) / CTM.a, y: (evt.clientY - CTM.f) / CTM.d }; } function startDrag(evt) { if (evt.target.classList.contains('draggable')) { selectedElement = evt.target; offset = getMousePosition(evt); // Make sure the first transform on the element is a translate transform var transforms = selectedElement.transform.baseVal; if (transforms.length === 0 || transforms.getItem(0).type !== SVGTransform.SVG_TRANSFORM_TRANSLATE) { // Create an transform that translates by (0, 0) var translate = svg.createSVGTransform(); translate.setTranslate(0, 0); selectedElement.transform.baseVal.insertItemBefore(translate, 0); } // Get initial translation transform = transforms.getItem(0); offset.x -= transform.matrix.e; offset.y -= transform.matrix.f; confined = evt.target.classList.contains('confine'); if (confined) { bbox = selectedElement.getBBox(); minX = boundaryX1 - bbox.x; maxX = boundaryX2 - bbox.x - bbox.width; minY = boundaryY1 - bbox.y; maxY = boundaryY2 - bbox.y - bbox.height; } } } function drag(evt) { if (selectedElement) { evt.preventDefault(); var coord = getMousePosition(evt); var dx = coord.x - offset.x; var dy = coord.y - offset.y; if (confined) { if (dx < minX) { dx = minX; } else if (dx > maxX) { dx = maxX; } if (dy < minY) { dy = minY; } else if (dy > maxY) { dy = maxY; } } transform.setTranslate((Math.round(dx / 91.875) * 91.875), (Math.round(dy / 10) * 10)); document.getElementById("x_coord").value = dx; document.getElementById("y_coord").value = dy; document.getElementById("Row").value = 1 + (Math.round(dy / 10)); document.getElementById("Column").value = 1 + (Math.ceil(dx / 91.875)); } } function endDrag(evt) { selectedElement = false; } } </script> <pattern id="pattern" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)"> <rect fill="#FA8072" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect> <rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect> </pattern> <pattern id="pattern2" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)"> <rect fill="#ddd" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect> <rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect> </pattern> <filter id="color-overlay"> <feFlood flood-color="#d9d9d9"></feFlood> <feComposite in2="SourceAlpha" operator="atop"></feComposite> </filter> <filter id="shadow"> <feDropShadow dx="0.2" dy="0.4" stdDeviation="0.2"></feDropShadow> </filter> <style> text { font-size:.6em; font-face:verdana; } rect.chassis { fill:#f5f5f5; stroke-width:.8; stroke:#000; } path { fill:#DCDCDC; stroke:black; stroke-width:.2; } .tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em; } .jqeasytooltip {cursor:not-allowed;} rect.collision { stroke:red; stroke-width:1px; cursor:not-allowed; fill:url(#pattern); } rect.asset { stroke:#666; stroke-width:.8px; cursor:not-allowed; fill:url(#pattern2); } rect.draggable { stroke:#000; fill:#fff; stroke-width:.1; opacity:.9; filter:url(#shadow) } .draggable { cursor: move; } image { filter:url(#color-overlay); } </style> </defs> <rect x="12" y="5" width="183.75" height="30" class="chassis"></rect> <image href="../materials/manufacturers/Cisco.png" x="20" y="5" width="70" class="rack"></image> <path d="M12 5 14 3 197.75 3 195.75 5 Z" class="slot"></path> <path d="M195.75 35 197.75 3 197.75 33 195.75 5 Z"></path> <path d="M12 15 15 14 195.75 14 195.75 15 12 15" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="13">1</text> <path d="M12 25 15 24 195.75 24 195.75 25 12 25" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="23">2</text> <text text-anchor="middle" x="3" y="33">3</text><path d="M103.875 5 103.875 35 105.875 32 105.875 5" class="slot"></path><text text-anchor="middle" y="45" x="57.9375">1</text> <text text-anchor="middle" x="149.8125" y="45">2</text><rect x="12" y="5" width="91.875" height="10" class="draggable confine" id="new_asset" transform="translate(0, 10)"></rect> </svg> </body></html>

Thanks.