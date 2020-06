zxcvb5: zxcvb5: there are no other options

Are you sure? For instance, have you considered concatenating the scripts in a build step or use an actual module bundler such as webpack?

Concatenating might be a simple cat command (probably defined in the scripts section of your package.json):

cat *.js >> my-jquery-build.js

Or with webpack you can define an array of scripts as entry point:

module.exports = { entry: ['jquery.min.js', 'my-script.js'], output: { filename: 'my-jquery-build.js' } }

Other than that: