For some reason, I want to add my jquery code to the end of jquery-min.js instead of using new separate file. My questions are:

Can my code conflict with jquery library code? If somehow some browser does not execute my code (browser compatibility) will the code of jquery library work just ignoring my part of code? I have to put my code into the jquery-min.js, there are no other options, so how to prevent future possible conflict, any ideas?

Thanks in advance for your answers