Changing JavaScript for Code Editor Plugin

I am trying to add a code editor to a webpage. I have found an almost perfect one called Editarea, and I would like to use it. I need help changing something about it for the way I want to use it on the webpage. It seems like it uses advanced (at least for me) JavaScript to generate what renders on the page. My JavaScript is a little rusty, and I need help to get its display just like I want. What I want is not to display any toolbar areas on the top or bottom. I do not need the toolbar because the user will set up the toolbar area controls options. Can someone take a look at this and see if they edit it to render as I want. I show a pic below of how I want it. Thanks

