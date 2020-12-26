Changing JavaScript for Code Editor Plugin

I am trying to add a code editor to a webpage. I have found an almost perfect one called Editarea, and I would like to use it. I need help changing something about it for the way I want to use it on the webpage. It seems like it uses advanced (at least for me) JavaScript to generate what renders on the page. My JavaScript is a little rusty, and I need help to get its display just like I want. What I want is not to display any toolbar areas on the top or bottom. I do not need the toolbar because the user will set up the toolbar area controls options. Can someone take a look at this and see if they edit it to render as I want. I show a pic below of how I want it. Thanks
I am trying to add a code editor to a webpage. I have found an almost perfect one called Editarea, and I would like to use it. I need help changing something about it for the way I want to use it on the webpage. It seems like it uses advanced (at least for me) JavaScript to generate what renders on the page. My JavaScript is a little rusty, and I need help to get its display just like I want. What I want is not to display any toolbar areas on the top or bottom. I do not need the toolbar because the user will set up the toolbar area controls options. Can someone take a look at this and see if they edit it to render as I want. I show a pic below of how I want it. Thanks
Hi @philhagen, are you sure about that? The last release is from almost 11 years ago…
oO so rather than coming to grips with that outdated library, I’d suggest to look for a solution that’s still getting actively maintained from the first. I haven’t really worked with it myself, but a popular and battle-tested alternative would be code mirror, for example:
Hi and thanks so much for the reply. Your question is a good one that needs proper explanation. I appreciate you asking why I would use a sort of outdated Code Editor Plugin. The simple reason is its simplicity. Where I am using this it needs to be really lightweight and not depend on anything like node.js. I have seen some super robust modern ones but they do not work for me where I am trying to use this because there dependencies. For instance, Monaco Editor that I was first interested in, was never able to work for me. Phil
I have figured this out. At the bottom of the only JS file it links to in the head there is what becomes rendered by JavaScript CSS. Because I am rusty I had forgotten about using a code unminifier to see JS code clearly. Once I could read the code it was easy to do what I wanted. If anybody needs help to see the code that I changed to turn off the display of the toolbar I will gladly share. Phil