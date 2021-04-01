Changing JavaScript for Code Editor Plugin

Glad you got it sorted… just be aware that there won’t be any bug fixes either, so if you’re going that route you should also be prepared to patch the code yourself if necessary.

The monaco editor is of course just fantastic, but does indeed require a bit of a build setup (although it is possible, if somewhat hacky, to include it using script tags only as shown here). The code mirror editor OTOH can be included just fine by downloading it into your project and that’s it.