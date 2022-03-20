Changing image links in text [PHP]

I want to replace the image links in the text with the following, but it doesn’t. I’m sure everything is correct but I don’t know what the problem is. Can you help me with this issue?

{#img=‘image_name.jpg’, alt=’’}

PHP code:

$text = "Hello <img src='https://example.com/image1.jpg'> , <img src='example.com/image2.jpg'> and now you :)"; $re = '/<img.*?src=[\'"]([^"\'])[\'"]>/'; preg_match_all($re, $text, $matches, PREG_SET_ORDER, 0); foreach ($matches as $val) { $str = preg_replace('/<img.*?src=[\'"](' . $val[1] . ')[\'"]>/', "{#img='" . $val[1] . "', alt=''}", $text); } var_dump($text);

Result: