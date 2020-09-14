Changing Element Color

I have some links that I want to change the color. I can’t get the HTML link to print. Here’s a screen shot:

The css is:

element.style {
color: #ffff99;
}

What selector should I use? Thanks.

I don’t understand the question.

Please be more informative about what you are trying to achieve.

The screenshot shows what, exactly?

I was able to get into the HTML and change it. Thanks.

We would appreciate if you could answer your original question with what you did to solve the issue. :slight_smile:

This was a span situation and the color was specified in the span. I changed it in there.

