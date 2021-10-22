Changing effects in sliding video cover

After getting the image code perfect, I see a noticeable difference between these 2 codes
gradient code:
https://jsfiddle.net/ny10q69r/8/
After clicking on the gradient code, it magnifies the image.
Question: Would I be able to give the gradient a set width and height of 1920 x 1080?
Is this something that is possible to do?
Compared to the perfect image code:
https://jsfiddle.net/taqbjfu4/
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/1920/1080");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}