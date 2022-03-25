Changing color of navigation bar after 100vh

Hello!

I currently have a sticky navigation bar on my page. After the user scrolls down the page (Specifically at the 100vh mark), I would like the background color of the navigation bar to change. My current code changes the color after x units, however, I want it to change after the full height of the page has been scrolled (Which is, of course, different for each load).

<head> <style> #navbar{ text-align: center; margin: auto auto; position: -webkit-sticky; position: fixed; top: 0px; width: 100%; } </style> </head> <body> <nav id="navbar"> Navbar </nav> <!-- Page content --> <script> window.onscroll = function(ev) { if (window.scrollY > 500) { document.getElementById("navbar").style.backgroundColor = "orange"; } else{ document.getElementById("navbar").style.backgroundColor = "red"; } }; </script> </body>

Also, I would like this done without using JS libraries (so plain VanillaJS).

Thanks in advance!