Changing color of navigation bar after 100vh

JavaScript
#1

Hello!

I currently have a sticky navigation bar on my page. After the user scrolls down the page (Specifically at the 100vh mark), I would like the background color of the navigation bar to change. My current code changes the color after x units, however, I want it to change after the full height of the page has been scrolled (Which is, of course, different for each load).

<head>
<style>
    #navbar{
      text-align: center;
      margin: auto auto;
      position: -webkit-sticky;
      position: fixed; 
      top: 0px;
      width: 100%;
    }
</style>
</head>
<body>
      <nav id="navbar">
          Navbar
      </nav>
<!-- Page content -->
<script>
    window.onscroll = function(ev) {
        if (window.scrollY > 500) {
             document.getElementById("navbar").style.backgroundColor = "orange"; 
        }
        else{
            document.getElementById("navbar").style.backgroundColor = "red"; 
        }
    };
</script>
</body>

Also, I would like this done without using JS libraries (so plain VanillaJS).

Thanks in advance!