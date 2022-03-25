Changing color of navigation bar after 100vh

Hello!
I currently have a sticky navigation bar on my page. After the user scrolls down the page (Specifically at the 100vh mark), I would like the background color of the navigation bar to change. My current code changes the color after x units, however, I want it to change after the full height of the page has been scrolled (Which is, of course, different for each load).
<head>
<style>
#navbar{
text-align: center;
margin: auto auto;
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: fixed;
top: 0px;
width: 100%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<nav id="navbar">
Navbar
</nav>
<!-- Page content -->
<script>
window.onscroll = function(ev) {
if (window.scrollY > 500) {
document.getElementById("navbar").style.backgroundColor = "orange";
}
else{
document.getElementById("navbar").style.backgroundColor = "red";
}
};
</script>
</body>
Also, I would like this done without using JS libraries (so plain VanillaJS).
Thanks in advance!