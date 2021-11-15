Changing blue color to transparent

How do I change the blue color to transparent? https://jsfiddle.net/o64znkc5/
I can’t figure out how to do it.
.exit {
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
cursor: pointer;
border: none;
background: none;
padding: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
clip-path: circle(50%);
}
.exit svg {
fill: red;
}
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
<g id="exit">
<title>exit</title>
<path fill="red" d="m-101.116-101.116a143 143 0 11202.232 202.232a143 143 0 01-202.232-202.232zzzz" />
<circle cx="0" cy="0" r="113" />
<path fill="blue" d="m-101.116-101.116m169.705 11.313a113 113 0 00-137.178 0l68.589 68.59zm-158.392 21.214a113 113 0 000 137.178l68.59-68.589zm21.214 158.392a113 113 0 00137.178 0l-68.589-68.59zm158.392-21.214a113 113 0 000-137.178l-68.59 68.589z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
<use href="#exit" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
<use href="#exit" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
<use href="#exit" />
</svg>
</button>