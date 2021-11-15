Changing blue color to transparent

Like Paul says, you’re not doing a cut out. This is also working a lot harder than it needs to. This achieves the same thing:

<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close"> <svg viewBox="-15 -15 288 288"> <g id="exit" transform="translate(100,100)"> <path d="M0 0-70 70A99 99 0 0 1-70-70Z"/> <path d="M0 0-70-70A99 99 0 0 1 70-70Z"/> <path d="M0 0 70-70A99 99 0 0 1 70 70Z"/> <path d="M0 0 70 70A99 99 0 0 1-70 70Z"/> </g> </svg> </button>

with this css - and this is ALL the css. All the unnecessary dross is removed.

.exit { margin: auto; width: 50px; height: 50px; cursor: pointer; border: none; padding: 0; border-radius: 50%; stroke: red; stroke-width:10; fill: transparent; }

note: please, please, PLEASE stop trying to do partial pixels. Pixels are the smallest unit and should be WHOLE NUMBERS. Otherwise the browser has to decide how to round, and results may not be what you want!