Changing blue color to transparent

Switching svg exit over to pure css.
For the X button to fade out on the hover color, how would this be fixed?
I left the svg stuff in the css to show how it was working before.
My guess was this, but that makes no sense.
.exit:hover::before.
.exit:hover::after
.fadingOut .exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after {
background: green;
}
To test code, click the x button, then move the mouse off it.
It should not change back to red which was the original color.
https://jsfiddle.net/bfz7gxnd/
.exit {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
/*bottom: -47px;*/
/*margin: auto;*/
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
cursor: pointer;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
.exit::before,
.exit::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 5px;
background: red;
transform: rotate(45deg);
transition: all 1s ease;
}
.exit::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after {
background: green;
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exit svg {
fill: red;
transition: fill 3s ease;
}
.exit:hover svg,
.fadingOut .exit svg {
fill: green;
}
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutExit {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}