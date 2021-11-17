Changing blue color to transparent

Told you Paul would know.
That 40% pretty much puts the hover right on the circle. Might be a hair outside of it but a very miniscule amount…
One way to test it is by adding:
background: black;
https://jsfiddle.net/3Lwejfox/
clip-path: circle(40%);
overflow: hidden;
background: black;
}
I found
clip-path: circle(19px); works good there.
In the code here, the circle is hoverable using
mask to make the blue color transparent. https://jsfiddle.net/zu9ajgpt/
I added a hover here to only the “X” https://jsfiddle.net/vp8shwf3/
Using
mask, how do I make the blue color transparent?
Keeping the hover on the “X” how do I use the masking code to make the blue color transparent all the time?
Hover is not being added to the transparent part.
This seems very difficult to figure out how to do.
I can do it in css without svg.
Much nicer html to work with.
As you are not scaling this I think the css version looks cleaner.
What was the reason for the inclusion of
-webkit-appearance: none; ?
I have never used that css property before in code?
How would I be able to visually see it doing something in the code?
If I remove it from the code I see no difference?
Is there some way to attach a color to it to be able to see what it is doing?
I tend to add it to buttons as you never know how the system may display them and is really just a safety measure to remove system styling. You can see examples here.
How would you make the play button image using css instead of an svg?
You added these in there:
<b></b> I have never seen that done before.
Is there a name for that technique you used to do that?
Also, would the code be able to be written without those in it?
<button class="exitnew" type="button" aria-label="Close"><b></b></button>
It’s a placeholder he’s using to put add the red circle. Check the css styling.
So no, it can’t be removed if you want the circle.
In your code, how is hover added to the X?
That’s how I had it in the svg code: https://jsfiddle.net/vp8shwf3/
Background stays transparent, only the X changes color on hover.
I added the extra b element because its a useful little non semantic tag but purists would say it should have been a span. I added it so that I could place the border on top of the X. It could be done without the extra b element if you put the border on the button instead but the problem is that the X will show a slight gap or overlap the circle slightly. It was much easier to make the X bigger than needed and then hide the edges under the b element.
I changed the 4th item in my codepen to not use the b element for comparison.
The X is just two pseudo elements that have a width and height and are rotated and placed into position.
.exitnew:before,
.exitnew:after {etc..}
Exactly how it is used normally!
When you hover the button you can change the button and any elements inside as required.
.exitnew:hover:before,
.exitnew:hover:after {
background: green;
}
Nothing special there that’s just normal css.
The background seems to be blue in that demo. You said you wanted the X to turn green and the background to be transparent which is what my demo does.
Like this.
The second one is the css version. the first one is your original svg
<button class="playa thePlay2" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
I just did it by eye so may need tweaking to be exact.
Much better than my attempt. https://jsfiddle.net/m5o03pt7/
.play:before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 80px;
height: 80px;
border: 5px solid #0059dd;
background: #000000;
border-radius: 100%;
}
.play:after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
margin: -25px 0 0 -15px;
width: 0;
height: 0;
border-left: 40px solid #0059dd;
border-top: 25px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 25px solid transparent;
}
Is there a way adjust that so that changing the width and height doesn’t mess up the position of the X?
Is there a way to keep the lines in position?
https://jsfiddle.net/a0mfur9c/2/
Using a gradient, Would I be able to add a hover to the X here?
https://jsfiddle.net/b6vpdxzh/
The only thing working there is the fade.
.exitnew {
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
box-sizing: border-box;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
cursor: pointer;
background:
linear-gradient(green 0 0),
linear-gradient(green 0 0) blue;
background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
Yes exactly as you would expect.
.exit:hover {
background-image:
linear-gradient(red 0 0),
linear-gradient(red 0 0);
}
Just use percentages rather than a fixed position.
.exit2::before,
.exit2::after {
top: 47%;
}
How did you get the number 47% ?
What was the math?
Is it supposed to be a one size fits all widths/heights?
Top has more white than bottom here.
https://jsfiddle.net/23vbuy5h/
How is a transition added to the gradient? https://jsfiddle.net/shncy4zq/
.fadingOut .exit {
background-image:
linear-gradient(red 0 0),
linear-gradient(red 0 0);
}
You can’t. That’s why I used the pseudo classes and drew lines
The only way to transition a gradient would be to use a pseudo class to create another gradient over the top and then change the opacity of the one on top t see the one below.
Like this:
.exit{
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
box-sizing: border-box;
position: relative;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
cursor: pointer;
background:
linear-gradient(green 0 0),
linear-gradient(green 0 0) blue;
background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
transform: rotate(45deg);
animation: fadeInExit 2s forwards 0s;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exit:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: -5px;
top: -5px;
right: -5px;
bottom: -5px;
background-image:
linear-gradient(red 0 0),
linear-gradient(red 0 0);
transform: rotate(0deg);
box-sizing: border-box;
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
cursor: pointer;
background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
transition: 1s ease;
}
.exit:hover:before,
.fadingOut .exit:before {
opacity: 0;
}
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 5s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutExit {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}