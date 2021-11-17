Changing blue color to transparent

I added the extra b element because its a useful little non semantic tag but purists would say it should have been a span. I added it so that I could place the border on top of the X. It could be done without the extra b element if you put the border on the button instead but the problem is that the X will show a slight gap or overlap the circle slightly. It was much easier to make the X bigger than needed and then hide the edges under the b element.
I changed the 4th item in my codepen to not use the b element for comparison.
The X is just two pseudo elements that have a width and height and are rotated and placed into position.
.exitnew:before,
.exitnew:after {etc..}
Exactly how it is used normally!
When you hover the button you can change the button and any elements inside as required.
.exitnew:hover:before,
.exitnew:hover:after {
background: green;
}
Nothing special there that’s just normal css.
The background seems to be blue in that demo. You said you wanted the X to turn green and the background to be transparent which is what my demo does.