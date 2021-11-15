Changing blue color to transparent

How do I change the blue color to transparent? https://jsfiddle.net/o64znkc5/

I can’t figure out how to do it.

.exit {
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47.63px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  background: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  clip-path: circle(50%);

}

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
}

<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            <path fill="red" d="m-101.116-101.116a143 143 0 11202.232 202.232a143 143 0 01-202.232-202.232zzzz" />
            <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="113" />
            <path fill="blue" d="m-101.116-101.116m169.705 11.313a113 113 0 00-137.178 0l68.589 68.59zm-158.392 21.214a113 113 0 000 137.178l68.59-68.589zm21.214 158.392a113 113 0 00137.178 0l-68.589-68.59zm158.392-21.214a113 113 0 000-137.178l-68.59 68.589z" />
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>

      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <use href="#exit" />
        </svg>
      </button>

      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <use href="#exit" />
        </svg>
      </button>
      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <use href="#exit" />
        </svg>
      </button>
You can change the blue to transparent easily but that means you will see the red circle behind it. You can’t cut a hole in the red background.

.exit svg path[fill="blue"]{
  fill:transparent;
}

You would need to remove the red background and instead do a red rounded border only thus leaving the background transparent.

Like Paul says, you’re not doing a cut out. This is also working a lot harder than it needs to. This achieves the same thing:

      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
       <svg viewBox="-15 -15 288 288">
          <g id="exit" transform="translate(100,100)">
          <path d="M0 0-70 70A99 99 0 0 1-70-70Z"/>
          <path d="M0 0-70-70A99 99 0 0 1 70-70Z"/>
          <path d="M0 0 70-70A99 99 0 0 1 70 70Z"/>
          <path d="M0 0 70 70A99 99 0 0 1-70 70Z"/>
        </g>
      </svg>        
      </button>

with this css - and this is ALL the css. All the unnecessary dross is removed.

.exit {
  margin: auto;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  stroke: red;
  stroke-width:10;
  fill: transparent;
}

note: please, please, PLEASE stop trying to do partial pixels. Pixels are the smallest unit and should be WHOLE NUMBERS. Otherwise the browser has to decide how to round, and results may not be what you want!

