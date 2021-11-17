Changing blue color to transparent

asasass: asasass: Also, would the code be able to be written without those in it?

I added the extra b element because its a useful little non semantic tag but purists would say it should have been a span. I added it so that I could place the border on top of the X. It could be done without the extra b element if you put the border on the button instead but the problem is that the X will show a slight gap or overlap the circle slightly. It was much easier to make the X bigger than needed and then hide the edges under the b element.

I changed the 4th item in my codepen to not use the b element for comparison.

The X is just two pseudo elements that have a width and height and are rotated and placed into position.

.exitnew:before, .exitnew:after {etc..}

asasass: asasass: In your code, how is hover added to the X?

Exactly how it is used normally!

When you hover the button you can change the button and any elements inside as required.

.exitnew:hover:before, .exitnew:hover:after { background: green; }

Nothing special there that’s just normal css.

asasass: asasass: That’s how I had it in the svg code: https://jsfiddle.net/vp8shwf3/ Background stays transparent, only the X changes color on hover.

The background seems to be blue in that demo. You said you wanted the X to turn green and the background to be transparent which is what my demo does.