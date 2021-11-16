Changing blue color to transparent

asasass: asasass: What is meant by that?

This…stop doing this. I’ve seen this in other code examples from you, and not just for svgs. IIRC, I saw this for font sizes too. Things like px and pt should only be in whole numbers.

width: 47.63px; height: 47.63px;

this will basically adjust to this, which if that’s OK to round up, then just round them up so the browser doesn’t have to. It’s better for the speed of your site, and makes it more likely you’ll get the results you want.

width: 48px; height: 48px;

Though to be honest, I wouldn’t use px sizing in this situation regardless. I’d switch over to using relative sizing (ems/rems/%) and only use pixels for min/max sizing to set size boundaries.