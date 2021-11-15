Changing blue color to transparent

HTML & CSS
#1

How do I change the blue color to transparent? https://jsfiddle.net/o64znkc5/

I can’t figure out how to do it.

.exit {
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47.63px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  background: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  clip-path: circle(50%);

}

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
}

<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            <path fill="red" d="m-101.116-101.116a143 143 0 11202.232 202.232a143 143 0 01-202.232-202.232zzzz" />
            <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="113" />
            <path fill="blue" d="m-101.116-101.116m169.705 11.313a113 113 0 00-137.178 0l68.589 68.59zm-158.392 21.214a113 113 0 000 137.178l68.59-68.589zm21.214 158.392a113 113 0 00137.178 0l-68.589-68.59zm158.392-21.214a113 113 0 000-137.178l-68.59 68.589z" />
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>

      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <use href="#exit" />
        </svg>
      </button>

      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <use href="#exit" />
        </svg>
      </button>
      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <use href="#exit" />
        </svg>
      </button>
#2

You can change the blue to transparent easily but that means you will see the red circle behind it. You can’t cut a hole in the red background.

.exit svg path[fill="blue"]{
  fill:transparent;
}

You would need to remove the red background and instead do a red rounded border only thus leaving the background transparent.

#3

Like Paul says, you’re not doing a cut out. This is also working a lot harder than it needs to. This achieves the same thing:

      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
       <svg viewBox="-15 -15 288 288">
          <g id="exit" transform="translate(100,100)">
          <path d="M0 0-70 70A99 99 0 0 1-70-70Z"/>
          <path d="M0 0-70-70A99 99 0 0 1 70-70Z"/>
          <path d="M0 0 70-70A99 99 0 0 1 70 70Z"/>
          <path d="M0 0 70 70A99 99 0 0 1-70 70Z"/>
        </g>
      </svg>        
      </button>

with this css - and this is ALL the css. All the unnecessary dross is removed.

.exit {
  margin: auto;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  stroke: red;
  stroke-width:10;
  fill: transparent;
}

note: please, please, PLEASE stop trying to do partial pixels. Pixels are the smallest unit and should be WHOLE NUMBERS. Otherwise the browser has to decide how to round, and results may not be what you want!

#4

do partial pixels

What is meant by that?

I don’t have a lot of experience working with svgs, though, I do use them.

Tinkering with svgs is pretty new to me.

#5

This…stop doing this. I’ve seen this in other code examples from you, and not just for svgs. IIRC, I saw this for font sizes too. Things like px and pt should only be in whole numbers.

  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;

this will basically adjust to this, which if that’s OK to round up, then just round them up so the browser doesn’t have to. It’s better for the speed of your site, and makes it more likely you’ll get the results you want.

  width: 48px;
  height: 48px;

Though to be honest, I wouldn’t use px sizing in this situation regardless. I’d switch over to using relative sizing (ems/rems/%) and only use pixels for min/max sizing to set size boundaries.

#7

I tried doing that here, all I see is a red circle: https://jsfiddle.net/kox5q137/

#8

You didn’t clear out everything - you left the fill. I told you the css I gave you was it.
Minor tweaks to properly center the items.
https://jsfiddle.net/davemaxwell/d8tun2se/4/

#9

There is an issue I found.

Hover works with the mouse not directly over the circle here in your code. https://jsfiddle.net/cny53L6u/

In my code, the mouse has to be directly over the circle for hover to work. https://jsfiddle.net/gjt7v2d0/

How would your code be fixed or adjusted?

#10

It’s due to a the circle not completely filling the button. I did that to prevent the circle from cropping really ugly. It can be proven by adding a border on the button hover

button:hover { border: 2px solid pink; }

I couldn’t figure out how to completely fill the button without cropping the circle. Perhaps @PaulOB has a better way to fill the circle more completely. Personally, the small lip doesn’t bother me.

#11

SVG isn’t my think but in css you could cut the area out a bit more with different clip-path value.

.exit {
  margin: auto;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  stroke: red;
  stroke-width: 15;
  fill: transparent;
  clip-path: circle(40%);
  overflow:hidden;
}
#12

Told you Paul would know.

That 40% pretty much puts the hover right on the circle. Might be a hair outside of it but a very miniscule amount…

#13

One way to test it is by adding: background: black;
https://jsfiddle.net/3Lwejfox/

  clip-path: circle(40%);
  overflow: hidden;
  background: black;
}

I found clip-path: circle(19px); works good there.