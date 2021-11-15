Changing blue color to transparent

How do I change the blue color to transparent? https://jsfiddle.net/o64znkc5/

I can’t figure out how to do it.

.exit { top: auto; bottom: -47.63px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 47.63px; height: 47.63px; cursor: pointer; border: none; background: none; padding: 0; border-radius: 50%; clip-path: circle(50%); } .exit svg { fill: red; }