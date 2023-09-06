Changing an SVG image with JS

Gandalf
September 6, 2023, 10:45am
1
I have an SVG image (thanks to
@Archibald) which I need to change using JS. The replacement image is a data image.
<svg class="nboard" viewbox="0 0 268 143" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<image class="nbimg" href="img/noticeboard.png" x="0" y="0" />
</svg>
I have two issues.
The href attribute is supposed to be a URL, so is there some way to replace the image with a data image?
How do I change the attributes? I tried
s.SVGImageElement.x = "-43.28%";
but I get an error: There was an error: TypeError: Cannot set properties of undefined (setting ‘x’)
So… how have you put this onto your page? Is the SVG on the page? or is this encoded into an img src?
Gandalf
September 6, 2023, 12:38pm
3
The code I’ve posted is on the page and works.
Once the page loads an AJAX request fires and gets a screenshot of another page and returns the screenshot as a data image. That all works. What doesn’t work cos I’m not sure how to do it, is replacing the image that’s there with the returned data image.
is the “returned data image” in a data URI format already? (something like “data:image/png,base64,…”) or is it just a bunch of bytes or what?
Gandalf
September 6, 2023, 12:42pm
5
Oh, two options. How to confuse a wizard!
'Tis already formatted.