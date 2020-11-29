Changing a text to variable for where clause in PDO query

$stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT id, myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE myString = ?'); $stmt->execute(['aaaa']); $row = $stmt->fetch(); echo '(' .$row['id']. ') ' .$row['myNumeric'];

The code above produces the result below

(1) 1111

I like to change aaaa in “$stmt->execute([‘aaaa’]);” to a variable.

The code2 below is one of my trials for it.

$stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT id, myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE myString = ?'); $myString="aaaa"; $stmt->execute(['$myString']); $row = $stmt->fetch(); echo '(' .$row['id']. ') ' .$row['myNumeric'];

But the result2 is the following.