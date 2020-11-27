Changing a text to variable for where clause in PDO query

$stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT id, myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE myString = ?');
$stmt->execute(['aaaa']);
$row = $stmt->fetch();
echo '(' .$row['id']. ') ' .$row['myNumeric'];
The code above produces the result below
I like to change aaaa in “$stmt->execute([‘aaaa’]);” to a variable.
The code2 below is one of my trials for it.
$stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT id, myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE myString = ?');
$myString="aaaa";
$stmt->execute(['$myString']);
$row = $stmt->fetch();
echo '(' .$row['id']. ') ' .$row['myNumeric'];
But the result2 is the following.