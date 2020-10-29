Changing a subject line in html email (opencart)

PHP
Hi
I need to add some information that customers receive on their order

I basically want to add the postcode to the email subject line

There are 2 files that need changing but I am getting errors and don’t understand why

  1. this is the original code
$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']);

I have changed it to

$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id'], $order_info['shipping_postcode']);

The language file has been updated to this

$_['text_subject'] = '%s - Order %s - Postcode %s';

I’m getting this error
Error
Warning sprintf() too few arguments in mail/order.php line 65

How do I fix this?
Many Thanks

Set var_dump($language->get('text_subject')); before error line and let’s see whether your language file updated.

Is the line you edited actually line 65? There was another long thread on the Opencart forum which suggests that the sprintf code appears more than once, and of course all would need to be changed.

Yes it is line 65

There are 4 instances of sprintf() in the file - are you meaning that all need changing to eradicate the error

This is the complete file

<?php
class ControllerMailOrder extends Controller {
	public function index(&$route, &$args) {
		if (isset($args[0])) {
			$order_id = $args[0];
		} else {
			$order_id = 0;
		}

		if (isset($args[1])) {
			$order_status_id = $args[1];
		} else {
			$order_status_id = 0;
		}	

		if (isset($args[2])) {
			$comment = $args[2];
		} else {
			$comment = '';
		}
		
		if (isset($args[3])) {
			$notify = $args[3];
		} else {
			$notify = '';
		}
						
		// We need to grab the old order status ID
		$order_info = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrder($order_id);
		
		if ($order_info) {
			// If order status is 0 then becomes greater than 0 send main html email
			if (!$order_info['order_status_id'] && $order_status_id) {
				$this->add($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment, $notify);
			} 
			
			// If order status is not 0 then send update text email
			if ($order_info['order_status_id'] && $order_status_id && $notify) {
				$this->edit($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment, $notify);
			}		
		}
	}
		
	public function add($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment, $notify) {
		// Check for any downloadable products
		$download_status = false;

		$order_products = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderProducts($order_info['order_id']);
		
		foreach ($order_products as $order_product) {
			// Check if there are any linked downloads
			$product_download_query = $this->db->query("SELECT COUNT(*) AS total FROM `" . DB_PREFIX . "product_to_download` WHERE product_id = '" . (int)$order_product['product_id'] . "'");

			if ($product_download_query->row['total']) {
				$download_status = true;
			}
		}
		
		// Load the language for any mails that might be required to be sent out
		$language = new Language($order_info['language_code']);
		$language->load($order_info['language_code']);
		$language->load('mail/order_add');

		// HTML Mail
		$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']);

		$data['text_greeting'] = sprintf($language->get('text_greeting'), $order_info['store_name']);
		$data['text_link'] = $language->get('text_link');
		$data['text_download'] = $language->get('text_download');
		$data['text_order_detail'] = $language->get('text_order_detail');
		$data['text_instruction'] = $language->get('text_instruction');
		$data['text_order_id'] = $language->get('text_order_id');
		$data['text_date_added'] = $language->get('text_date_added');
		$data['text_payment_method'] = $language->get('text_payment_method');
		$data['text_shipping_method'] = $language->get('text_shipping_method');
		$data['text_email'] = $language->get('text_email');
		$data['text_telephone'] = $language->get('text_telephone');
		$data['text_ip'] = $language->get('text_ip');
		$data['text_order_status'] = $language->get('text_order_status');
		$data['text_payment_address'] = $language->get('text_payment_address');
		$data['text_shipping_address'] = $language->get('text_shipping_address');
		$data['text_product'] = $language->get('text_product');
		$data['text_model'] = $language->get('text_model');
		$data['text_quantity'] = $language->get('text_quantity');
		$data['text_price'] = $language->get('text_price');
		$data['text_total'] = $language->get('text_total');
		$data['text_footer'] = $language->get('text_footer');

		$data['logo'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'image/' . $this->config->get('config_logo');
		$data['store_name'] = $order_info['store_name'];
		$data['store_url'] = $order_info['store_url'];
		$data['customer_id'] = $order_info['customer_id'];
		$data['link'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'index.php?route=account/order/info&order_id=' . $order_info['order_id'];

		if ($download_status) {
			$data['download'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'index.php?route=account/download';
		} else {
			$data['download'] = '';
		}

		$data['order_id'] = $order_info['order_id'];
		$data['date_added'] = date($language->get('date_format_short'), strtotime($order_info['date_added']));
		$data['payment_method'] = $order_info['payment_method'];
		$data['shipping_method'] = $order_info['shipping_method'];
		$data['email'] = $order_info['email'];
		$data['telephone'] = $order_info['telephone'];
		$data['ip'] = $order_info['ip'];

		$order_status_query = $this->db->query("SELECT * FROM " . DB_PREFIX . "order_status WHERE order_status_id = '" . (int)$order_status_id . "' AND language_id = '" . (int)$order_info['language_id'] . "'");
	
		if ($order_status_query->num_rows) {
			$data['order_status'] = $order_status_query->row['name'];
		} else {
			$data['order_status'] = '';
		}

		if ($comment && $notify) {
			$data['comment'] = nl2br($comment);
		} else {
			$data['comment'] = '';
		}

		if ($order_info['payment_address_format']) {
			$format = $order_info['payment_address_format'];
		} else {
			$format = '{firstname} {lastname}' . "\n" . '{company}' . "\n" . '{address_1}' . "\n" . '{address_2}' . "\n" . '{city} {postcode}' . "\n" . '{zone}' . "\n" . '{country}';
		}

		$find = array(
			'{firstname}',
			'{lastname}',
			'{company}',
			'{address_1}',
			'{address_2}',
			'{city}',
			'{postcode}',
			'{zone}',
			'{zone_code}',
			'{country}'
		);

		$replace = array(
			'firstname' => $order_info['payment_firstname'],
			'lastname'  => $order_info['payment_lastname'],
			'company'   => $order_info['payment_company'],
			'address_1' => $order_info['payment_address_1'],
			'address_2' => $order_info['payment_address_2'],
			'city'      => $order_info['payment_city'],
			'postcode'  => $order_info['payment_postcode'],
			'zone'      => $order_info['payment_zone'],
			'zone_code' => $order_info['payment_zone_code'],
			'country'   => $order_info['payment_country']
		);

		$data['payment_address'] = str_replace(array("\r\n", "\r", "\n"), '<br />', preg_replace(array("/\s\s+/", "/\r\r+/", "/\n\n+/"), '<br />', trim(str_replace($find, $replace, $format))));

		if ($order_info['shipping_address_format']) {
			$format = $order_info['shipping_address_format'];
		} else {
			$format = '{firstname} {lastname}' . "\n" . '{company}' . "\n" . '{address_1}' . "\n" . '{address_2}' . "\n" . '{city} {postcode}' . "\n" . '{zone}' . "\n" . '{country}';
		}

		$find = array(
			'{firstname}',
			'{lastname}',
			'{company}',
			'{address_1}',
			'{address_2}',
			'{city}',
			'{postcode}',
			'{zone}',
			'{zone_code}',
			'{country}'
		);

		$replace = array(
			'firstname' => $order_info['shipping_firstname'],
			'lastname'  => $order_info['shipping_lastname'],
			'company'   => $order_info['shipping_company'],
			'address_1' => $order_info['shipping_address_1'],
			'address_2' => $order_info['shipping_address_2'],
			'city'      => $order_info['shipping_city'],
			'postcode'  => $order_info['shipping_postcode'],
			'zone'      => $order_info['shipping_zone'],
			'zone_code' => $order_info['shipping_zone_code'],
			'country'   => $order_info['shipping_country']
		);

		$data['shipping_address'] = str_replace(array("\r\n", "\r", "\n"), '<br />', preg_replace(array("/\s\s+/", "/\r\r+/", "/\n\n+/"), '<br />', trim(str_replace($find, $replace, $format))));

		$this->load->model('tool/upload');

		// Products
		$data['products'] = array();

		foreach ($order_products as $order_product) {
			$option_data = array();

			$order_options = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderOptions($order_info['order_id'], $order_product['order_product_id']);

			foreach ($order_options as $order_option) {
				if ($order_option['type'] != 'file') {
					$value = $order_option['value'];
				} else {
					$upload_info = $this->model_tool_upload->getUploadByCode($order_option['value']);

					if ($upload_info) {
						$value = $upload_info['name'];
					} else {
						$value = '';
					}
				}

				$option_data[] = array(
					'name'  => $order_option['name'],
					'value' => (utf8_strlen($value) > 20 ? utf8_substr($value, 0, 20) . '..' : $value)
				);
			}

			$data['products'][] = array(
				'name'     => $order_product['name'],
				'model'    => $order_product['model'],
				'option'   => $option_data,
				'quantity' => $order_product['quantity'],
				'price'    => $this->currency->format($order_product['price'] + ($this->config->get('config_tax') ? $order_product['tax'] : 0), $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']),
				'total'    => $this->currency->format($order_product['total'] + ($this->config->get('config_tax') ? ($order_product['tax'] * $order_product['quantity']) : 0), $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value'])
			);
		}

		// Vouchers
		$data['vouchers'] = array();

		$order_vouchers = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderVouchers($order_info['order_id']);

		foreach ($order_vouchers as $order_voucher) {
			$data['vouchers'][] = array(
				'description' => $order_voucher['description'],
				'amount'      => $this->currency->format($order_voucher['amount'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']),
			);
		}

		// Order Totals
		$data['totals'] = array();
		
		$order_totals = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderTotals($order_info['order_id']);

		foreach ($order_totals as $order_total) {
			$data['totals'][] = array(
				'title' => $order_total['title'],
				'text'  => $this->currency->format($order_total['value'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']),
			);
		}
	
		$this->load->model('setting/setting');
		
		$from = $this->model_setting_setting->getSettingValue('config_email', $order_info['store_id']);
		
		if (!$from) {
			$from = $this->config->get('config_email');
		}
		
		$mail = new Mail($this->config->get('config_mail_engine'));
		$mail->parameter = $this->config->get('config_mail_parameter');
		$mail->smtp_hostname = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_hostname');
		$mail->smtp_username = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_username');
		$mail->smtp_password = html_entity_decode($this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_password'), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');
		$mail->smtp_port = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_port');
		$mail->smtp_timeout = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_timeout');

		$mail->setTo($order_info['email']);
		$mail->setFrom($from);
		$mail->setSender(html_entity_decode($order_info['store_name'], ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
		$mail->setSubject(html_entity_decode(sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
		$mail->setHtml($this->load->view('mail/order_add', $data));
		$mail->send();
	}
	
	public function edit($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment) {
		$language = new Language($order_info['language_code']);
		$language->load($order_info['language_code']);
		$language->load('mail/order_edit');

		$data['text_order_id'] = $language->get('text_order_id');
		$data['text_date_added'] = $language->get('text_date_added');
		$data['text_order_status'] = $language->get('text_order_status');
		$data['text_link'] = $language->get('text_link');
		$data['text_comment'] = $language->get('text_comment');
		$data['text_footer'] = $language->get('text_footer');

		$data['order_id'] = $order_info['order_id'];
		$data['date_added'] = date($language->get('date_format_short'), strtotime($order_info['date_added']));
		
		$order_status_query = $this->db->query("SELECT * FROM " . DB_PREFIX . "order_status WHERE order_status_id = '" . (int)$order_status_id . "' AND language_id = '" . (int)$order_info['language_id'] . "'");
	
		if ($order_status_query->num_rows) {
			$data['order_status'] = $order_status_query->row['name'];
		} else {
			$data['order_status'] = '';
		}

		if ($order_info['customer_id']) {
			$data['link'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'index.php?route=account/order/info&order_id=' . $order_info['order_id'];
		} else {
			$data['link'] = '';
		}

		$data['comment'] = strip_tags($comment);

		$this->load->model('setting/setting');
		
		$from = $this->model_setting_setting->getSettingValue('config_email', $order_info['store_id']);
		
		if (!$from) {
			$from = $this->config->get('config_email');
		}
		
		$mail = new Mail($this->config->get('config_mail_engine'));
		$mail->parameter = $this->config->get('config_mail_parameter');
		$mail->smtp_hostname = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_hostname');
		$mail->smtp_username = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_username');
		$mail->smtp_password = html_entity_decode($this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_password'), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');
		$mail->smtp_port = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_port');
		$mail->smtp_timeout = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_timeout');

		$mail->setTo($order_info['email']);
		$mail->setFrom($from);
		$mail->setSender(html_entity_decode($order_info['store_name'], ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
		$mail->setSubject(html_entity_decode(sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
		$mail->setText($this->load->view('mail/order_edit', $data));
		$mail->send();
	}
	
	// Admin Alert Mail
	public function alert(&$route, &$args) {
		if (isset($args[0])) {
			$order_id = $args[0];
		} else {
			$order_id = 0;
		}
		
		if (isset($args[1])) {
			$order_status_id = $args[1];
		} else {
			$order_status_id = 0;
		}	
		
		if (isset($args[2])) {
			$comment = $args[2];
		} else {
			$comment = '';
		}
		
		if (isset($args[3])) {
			$notify = $args[3];
		} else {
			$notify = '';
		}

		$order_info = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrder($order_id);
		
		if ($order_info && !$order_info['order_status_id'] && $order_status_id && in_array('order', (array)$this->config->get('config_mail_alert'))) {	
			$this->load->language('mail/order_alert');
			
			// HTML Mail
			$data['text_received'] = $this->language->get('text_received');
			$data['text_order_id'] = $this->language->get('text_order_id');
			$data['text_date_added'] = $this->language->get('text_date_added');
			$data['text_order_status'] = $this->language->get('text_order_status');
			$data['text_product'] = $this->language->get('text_product');
			$data['text_total'] = $this->language->get('text_total');
			$data['text_comment'] = $this->language->get('text_comment');
			
			$data['order_id'] = $order_info['order_id'];
			$data['date_added'] = date($this->language->get('date_format_short'), strtotime($order_info['date_added']));

			$order_status_query = $this->db->query("SELECT * FROM " . DB_PREFIX . "order_status WHERE order_status_id = '" . (int)$order_status_id . "' AND language_id = '" . (int)$this->config->get('config_language_id') . "'");

			if ($order_status_query->num_rows) {
				$data['order_status'] = $order_status_query->row['name'];
			} else {
				$data['order_status'] = '';
			}

			$this->load->model('tool/upload');
			
			$data['products'] = array();

			$order_products = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderProducts($order_id);

			foreach ($order_products as $order_product) {
				$option_data = array();
				
				$order_options = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderOptions($order_info['order_id'], $order_product['order_product_id']);
				
				foreach ($order_options as $order_option) {
					if ($order_option['type'] != 'file') {
						$value = $order_option['value'];
					} else {
						$upload_info = $this->model_tool_upload->getUploadByCode($order_option['value']);
	
						if ($upload_info) {
							$value = $upload_info['name'];
						} else {
							$value = '';
						}
					}

					$option_data[] = array(
						'name'  => $order_option['name'],
						'value' => (utf8_strlen($value) > 20 ? utf8_substr($value, 0, 20) . '..' : $value)
					);					
				}
					
				$data['products'][] = array(
					'name'     => $order_product['name'],
					'model'    => $order_product['model'],
					'quantity' => $order_product['quantity'],
					'option'   => $option_data,
					'total'    => html_entity_decode($this->currency->format($order_product['total'] + ($this->config->get('config_tax') ? ($order_product['tax'] * $order_product['quantity']) : 0), $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']), ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8')
				);
			}
			
			$data['vouchers'] = array();
			
			$order_vouchers = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderVouchers($order_id);

			foreach ($order_vouchers as $order_voucher) {
				$data['vouchers'][] = array(
					'description' => $order_voucher['description'],
					'amount'      => html_entity_decode($this->currency->format($order_voucher['amount'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']), ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8')
				);					
			}

			$data['totals'] = array();
			
			$order_totals = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderTotals($order_id);

			foreach ($order_totals as $order_total) {
				$data['totals'][] = array(
					'title' => $order_total['title'],
					'value' => html_entity_decode($this->currency->format($order_total['value'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']), ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8')
				);
			}

			$data['comment'] = strip_tags($order_info['comment']);

			$mail = new Mail($this->config->get('config_mail_engine'));
			$mail->parameter = $this->config->get('config_mail_parameter');
			$mail->smtp_hostname = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_hostname');
			$mail->smtp_username = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_username');
			$mail->smtp_password = html_entity_decode($this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_password'), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');
			$mail->smtp_port = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_port');
			$mail->smtp_timeout = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_timeout');

			$mail->setTo($this->config->get('config_email'));
			$mail->setFrom($this->config->get('config_email'));
			$mail->setSender(html_entity_decode($order_info['store_name'], ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
			$mail->setSubject(html_entity_decode(sprintf($this->language->get('text_subject'), $this->config->get('config_name'), $order_info['order_id']), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
			$mail->setText($this->load->view('mail/order_alert', $data));
			$mail->send();

			// Send to additional alert emails
			$emails = explode(',', $this->config->get('config_mail_alert_email'));

			foreach ($emails as $email) {
				if ($email && filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
					$mail->setTo($email);
					$mail->send();
				}
			}
		}
	}
}

thank you,

No, only the ones that use the text_subject mask. I’m not familiar with it, it was just a comment someone else had made. But if you’re sure that the error is on the line you edited, it’s unlikely to be the problem.

ETA - this line:

$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']);

would throw the error, because you’ve set text_subject to need three arguments, but only sent two to it.

This is what I don’t understand

This is the changed code

Line 65

$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id'], $order_info['shipping_postcode']);

Which has 3 arguments

This is the corresponding line in the other file

$_['text_subject'] = '%s - Order %s - Postcode %s';

Which also has 3 arguments

But the error is

Warning sprintf() too few arguments in mail/order.php line 65

and I just don’t get why?

