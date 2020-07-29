Changing a subject line in html email (opencart)

Yes it is line 65
There are 4 instances of sprintf() in the file - are you meaning that all need changing to eradicate the error
This is the complete file
<?php
class ControllerMailOrder extends Controller {
public function index(&$route, &$args) {
if (isset($args[0])) {
$order_id = $args[0];
} else {
$order_id = 0;
}
if (isset($args[1])) {
$order_status_id = $args[1];
} else {
$order_status_id = 0;
}
if (isset($args[2])) {
$comment = $args[2];
} else {
$comment = '';
}
if (isset($args[3])) {
$notify = $args[3];
} else {
$notify = '';
}
// We need to grab the old order status ID
$order_info = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrder($order_id);
if ($order_info) {
// If order status is 0 then becomes greater than 0 send main html email
if (!$order_info['order_status_id'] && $order_status_id) {
$this->add($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment, $notify);
}
// If order status is not 0 then send update text email
if ($order_info['order_status_id'] && $order_status_id && $notify) {
$this->edit($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment, $notify);
}
}
}
public function add($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment, $notify) {
// Check for any downloadable products
$download_status = false;
$order_products = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderProducts($order_info['order_id']);
foreach ($order_products as $order_product) {
// Check if there are any linked downloads
$product_download_query = $this->db->query("SELECT COUNT(*) AS total FROM `" . DB_PREFIX . "product_to_download` WHERE product_id = '" . (int)$order_product['product_id'] . "'");
if ($product_download_query->row['total']) {
$download_status = true;
}
}
// Load the language for any mails that might be required to be sent out
$language = new Language($order_info['language_code']);
$language->load($order_info['language_code']);
$language->load('mail/order_add');
// HTML Mail
$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']);
$data['text_greeting'] = sprintf($language->get('text_greeting'), $order_info['store_name']);
$data['text_link'] = $language->get('text_link');
$data['text_download'] = $language->get('text_download');
$data['text_order_detail'] = $language->get('text_order_detail');
$data['text_instruction'] = $language->get('text_instruction');
$data['text_order_id'] = $language->get('text_order_id');
$data['text_date_added'] = $language->get('text_date_added');
$data['text_payment_method'] = $language->get('text_payment_method');
$data['text_shipping_method'] = $language->get('text_shipping_method');
$data['text_email'] = $language->get('text_email');
$data['text_telephone'] = $language->get('text_telephone');
$data['text_ip'] = $language->get('text_ip');
$data['text_order_status'] = $language->get('text_order_status');
$data['text_payment_address'] = $language->get('text_payment_address');
$data['text_shipping_address'] = $language->get('text_shipping_address');
$data['text_product'] = $language->get('text_product');
$data['text_model'] = $language->get('text_model');
$data['text_quantity'] = $language->get('text_quantity');
$data['text_price'] = $language->get('text_price');
$data['text_total'] = $language->get('text_total');
$data['text_footer'] = $language->get('text_footer');
$data['logo'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'image/' . $this->config->get('config_logo');
$data['store_name'] = $order_info['store_name'];
$data['store_url'] = $order_info['store_url'];
$data['customer_id'] = $order_info['customer_id'];
$data['link'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'index.php?route=account/order/info&order_id=' . $order_info['order_id'];
if ($download_status) {
$data['download'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'index.php?route=account/download';
} else {
$data['download'] = '';
}
$data['order_id'] = $order_info['order_id'];
$data['date_added'] = date($language->get('date_format_short'), strtotime($order_info['date_added']));
$data['payment_method'] = $order_info['payment_method'];
$data['shipping_method'] = $order_info['shipping_method'];
$data['email'] = $order_info['email'];
$data['telephone'] = $order_info['telephone'];
$data['ip'] = $order_info['ip'];
$order_status_query = $this->db->query("SELECT * FROM " . DB_PREFIX . "order_status WHERE order_status_id = '" . (int)$order_status_id . "' AND language_id = '" . (int)$order_info['language_id'] . "'");
if ($order_status_query->num_rows) {
$data['order_status'] = $order_status_query->row['name'];
} else {
$data['order_status'] = '';
}
if ($comment && $notify) {
$data['comment'] = nl2br($comment);
} else {
$data['comment'] = '';
}
if ($order_info['payment_address_format']) {
$format = $order_info['payment_address_format'];
} else {
$format = '{firstname} {lastname}' . "\n" . '{company}' . "\n" . '{address_1}' . "\n" . '{address_2}' . "\n" . '{city} {postcode}' . "\n" . '{zone}' . "\n" . '{country}';
}
$find = array(
'{firstname}',
'{lastname}',
'{company}',
'{address_1}',
'{address_2}',
'{city}',
'{postcode}',
'{zone}',
'{zone_code}',
'{country}'
);
$replace = array(
'firstname' => $order_info['payment_firstname'],
'lastname' => $order_info['payment_lastname'],
'company' => $order_info['payment_company'],
'address_1' => $order_info['payment_address_1'],
'address_2' => $order_info['payment_address_2'],
'city' => $order_info['payment_city'],
'postcode' => $order_info['payment_postcode'],
'zone' => $order_info['payment_zone'],
'zone_code' => $order_info['payment_zone_code'],
'country' => $order_info['payment_country']
);
$data['payment_address'] = str_replace(array("\r\n", "\r", "\n"), '<br />', preg_replace(array("/\s\s+/", "/\r\r+/", "/\n\n+/"), '<br />', trim(str_replace($find, $replace, $format))));
if ($order_info['shipping_address_format']) {
$format = $order_info['shipping_address_format'];
} else {
$format = '{firstname} {lastname}' . "\n" . '{company}' . "\n" . '{address_1}' . "\n" . '{address_2}' . "\n" . '{city} {postcode}' . "\n" . '{zone}' . "\n" . '{country}';
}
$find = array(
'{firstname}',
'{lastname}',
'{company}',
'{address_1}',
'{address_2}',
'{city}',
'{postcode}',
'{zone}',
'{zone_code}',
'{country}'
);
$replace = array(
'firstname' => $order_info['shipping_firstname'],
'lastname' => $order_info['shipping_lastname'],
'company' => $order_info['shipping_company'],
'address_1' => $order_info['shipping_address_1'],
'address_2' => $order_info['shipping_address_2'],
'city' => $order_info['shipping_city'],
'postcode' => $order_info['shipping_postcode'],
'zone' => $order_info['shipping_zone'],
'zone_code' => $order_info['shipping_zone_code'],
'country' => $order_info['shipping_country']
);
$data['shipping_address'] = str_replace(array("\r\n", "\r", "\n"), '<br />', preg_replace(array("/\s\s+/", "/\r\r+/", "/\n\n+/"), '<br />', trim(str_replace($find, $replace, $format))));
$this->load->model('tool/upload');
// Products
$data['products'] = array();
foreach ($order_products as $order_product) {
$option_data = array();
$order_options = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderOptions($order_info['order_id'], $order_product['order_product_id']);
foreach ($order_options as $order_option) {
if ($order_option['type'] != 'file') {
$value = $order_option['value'];
} else {
$upload_info = $this->model_tool_upload->getUploadByCode($order_option['value']);
if ($upload_info) {
$value = $upload_info['name'];
} else {
$value = '';
}
}
$option_data[] = array(
'name' => $order_option['name'],
'value' => (utf8_strlen($value) > 20 ? utf8_substr($value, 0, 20) . '..' : $value)
);
}
$data['products'][] = array(
'name' => $order_product['name'],
'model' => $order_product['model'],
'option' => $option_data,
'quantity' => $order_product['quantity'],
'price' => $this->currency->format($order_product['price'] + ($this->config->get('config_tax') ? $order_product['tax'] : 0), $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']),
'total' => $this->currency->format($order_product['total'] + ($this->config->get('config_tax') ? ($order_product['tax'] * $order_product['quantity']) : 0), $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value'])
);
}
// Vouchers
$data['vouchers'] = array();
$order_vouchers = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderVouchers($order_info['order_id']);
foreach ($order_vouchers as $order_voucher) {
$data['vouchers'][] = array(
'description' => $order_voucher['description'],
'amount' => $this->currency->format($order_voucher['amount'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']),
);
}
// Order Totals
$data['totals'] = array();
$order_totals = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderTotals($order_info['order_id']);
foreach ($order_totals as $order_total) {
$data['totals'][] = array(
'title' => $order_total['title'],
'text' => $this->currency->format($order_total['value'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']),
);
}
$this->load->model('setting/setting');
$from = $this->model_setting_setting->getSettingValue('config_email', $order_info['store_id']);
if (!$from) {
$from = $this->config->get('config_email');
}
$mail = new Mail($this->config->get('config_mail_engine'));
$mail->parameter = $this->config->get('config_mail_parameter');
$mail->smtp_hostname = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_hostname');
$mail->smtp_username = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_username');
$mail->smtp_password = html_entity_decode($this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_password'), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');
$mail->smtp_port = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_port');
$mail->smtp_timeout = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_timeout');
$mail->setTo($order_info['email']);
$mail->setFrom($from);
$mail->setSender(html_entity_decode($order_info['store_name'], ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
$mail->setSubject(html_entity_decode(sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
$mail->setHtml($this->load->view('mail/order_add', $data));
$mail->send();
}
public function edit($order_info, $order_status_id, $comment) {
$language = new Language($order_info['language_code']);
$language->load($order_info['language_code']);
$language->load('mail/order_edit');
$data['text_order_id'] = $language->get('text_order_id');
$data['text_date_added'] = $language->get('text_date_added');
$data['text_order_status'] = $language->get('text_order_status');
$data['text_link'] = $language->get('text_link');
$data['text_comment'] = $language->get('text_comment');
$data['text_footer'] = $language->get('text_footer');
$data['order_id'] = $order_info['order_id'];
$data['date_added'] = date($language->get('date_format_short'), strtotime($order_info['date_added']));
$order_status_query = $this->db->query("SELECT * FROM " . DB_PREFIX . "order_status WHERE order_status_id = '" . (int)$order_status_id . "' AND language_id = '" . (int)$order_info['language_id'] . "'");
if ($order_status_query->num_rows) {
$data['order_status'] = $order_status_query->row['name'];
} else {
$data['order_status'] = '';
}
if ($order_info['customer_id']) {
$data['link'] = $order_info['store_url'] . 'index.php?route=account/order/info&order_id=' . $order_info['order_id'];
} else {
$data['link'] = '';
}
$data['comment'] = strip_tags($comment);
$this->load->model('setting/setting');
$from = $this->model_setting_setting->getSettingValue('config_email', $order_info['store_id']);
if (!$from) {
$from = $this->config->get('config_email');
}
$mail = new Mail($this->config->get('config_mail_engine'));
$mail->parameter = $this->config->get('config_mail_parameter');
$mail->smtp_hostname = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_hostname');
$mail->smtp_username = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_username');
$mail->smtp_password = html_entity_decode($this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_password'), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');
$mail->smtp_port = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_port');
$mail->smtp_timeout = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_timeout');
$mail->setTo($order_info['email']);
$mail->setFrom($from);
$mail->setSender(html_entity_decode($order_info['store_name'], ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
$mail->setSubject(html_entity_decode(sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
$mail->setText($this->load->view('mail/order_edit', $data));
$mail->send();
}
// Admin Alert Mail
public function alert(&$route, &$args) {
if (isset($args[0])) {
$order_id = $args[0];
} else {
$order_id = 0;
}
if (isset($args[1])) {
$order_status_id = $args[1];
} else {
$order_status_id = 0;
}
if (isset($args[2])) {
$comment = $args[2];
} else {
$comment = '';
}
if (isset($args[3])) {
$notify = $args[3];
} else {
$notify = '';
}
$order_info = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrder($order_id);
if ($order_info && !$order_info['order_status_id'] && $order_status_id && in_array('order', (array)$this->config->get('config_mail_alert'))) {
$this->load->language('mail/order_alert');
// HTML Mail
$data['text_received'] = $this->language->get('text_received');
$data['text_order_id'] = $this->language->get('text_order_id');
$data['text_date_added'] = $this->language->get('text_date_added');
$data['text_order_status'] = $this->language->get('text_order_status');
$data['text_product'] = $this->language->get('text_product');
$data['text_total'] = $this->language->get('text_total');
$data['text_comment'] = $this->language->get('text_comment');
$data['order_id'] = $order_info['order_id'];
$data['date_added'] = date($this->language->get('date_format_short'), strtotime($order_info['date_added']));
$order_status_query = $this->db->query("SELECT * FROM " . DB_PREFIX . "order_status WHERE order_status_id = '" . (int)$order_status_id . "' AND language_id = '" . (int)$this->config->get('config_language_id') . "'");
if ($order_status_query->num_rows) {
$data['order_status'] = $order_status_query->row['name'];
} else {
$data['order_status'] = '';
}
$this->load->model('tool/upload');
$data['products'] = array();
$order_products = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderProducts($order_id);
foreach ($order_products as $order_product) {
$option_data = array();
$order_options = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderOptions($order_info['order_id'], $order_product['order_product_id']);
foreach ($order_options as $order_option) {
if ($order_option['type'] != 'file') {
$value = $order_option['value'];
} else {
$upload_info = $this->model_tool_upload->getUploadByCode($order_option['value']);
if ($upload_info) {
$value = $upload_info['name'];
} else {
$value = '';
}
}
$option_data[] = array(
'name' => $order_option['name'],
'value' => (utf8_strlen($value) > 20 ? utf8_substr($value, 0, 20) . '..' : $value)
);
}
$data['products'][] = array(
'name' => $order_product['name'],
'model' => $order_product['model'],
'quantity' => $order_product['quantity'],
'option' => $option_data,
'total' => html_entity_decode($this->currency->format($order_product['total'] + ($this->config->get('config_tax') ? ($order_product['tax'] * $order_product['quantity']) : 0), $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']), ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8')
);
}
$data['vouchers'] = array();
$order_vouchers = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderVouchers($order_id);
foreach ($order_vouchers as $order_voucher) {
$data['vouchers'][] = array(
'description' => $order_voucher['description'],
'amount' => html_entity_decode($this->currency->format($order_voucher['amount'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']), ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8')
);
}
$data['totals'] = array();
$order_totals = $this->model_checkout_order->getOrderTotals($order_id);
foreach ($order_totals as $order_total) {
$data['totals'][] = array(
'title' => $order_total['title'],
'value' => html_entity_decode($this->currency->format($order_total['value'], $order_info['currency_code'], $order_info['currency_value']), ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8')
);
}
$data['comment'] = strip_tags($order_info['comment']);
$mail = new Mail($this->config->get('config_mail_engine'));
$mail->parameter = $this->config->get('config_mail_parameter');
$mail->smtp_hostname = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_hostname');
$mail->smtp_username = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_username');
$mail->smtp_password = html_entity_decode($this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_password'), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');
$mail->smtp_port = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_port');
$mail->smtp_timeout = $this->config->get('config_mail_smtp_timeout');
$mail->setTo($this->config->get('config_email'));
$mail->setFrom($this->config->get('config_email'));
$mail->setSender(html_entity_decode($order_info['store_name'], ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
$mail->setSubject(html_entity_decode(sprintf($this->language->get('text_subject'), $this->config->get('config_name'), $order_info['order_id']), ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'));
$mail->setText($this->load->view('mail/order_alert', $data));
$mail->send();
// Send to additional alert emails
$emails = explode(',', $this->config->get('config_mail_alert_email'));
foreach ($emails as $email) {
if ($email && filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
$mail->setTo($email);
$mail->send();
}
}
}
}
}
thank you,