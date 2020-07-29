Changing a subject line in html email (opencart)

Hi

I need to add some information that customers receive on their order

I basically want to add the postcode to the email subject line

There are 2 files that need changing but I am getting errors and don’t understand why

this is the original code

$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']);

I have changed it to

$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id'], $order_info['shipping_postcode']);

The language file has been updated to this

$_['text_subject'] = '%s - Order %s - Postcode %s';

I’m getting this error

Error

Warning sprintf() too few arguments in mail/order.php line 65

How do I fix this?

Many Thanks