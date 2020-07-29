Changing a subject line in html email (opencart)

Hi
I need to add some information that customers receive on their order
I basically want to add the postcode to the email subject line
There are 2 files that need changing but I am getting errors and don’t understand why
- this is the original code
$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']);
I have changed it to
$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id'], $order_info['shipping_postcode']);
The language file has been updated to this
$_['text_subject'] = '%s - Order %s - Postcode %s';
I’m getting this error
Error
Warning sprintf() too few arguments in mail/order.php line 65
How do I fix this?
Many Thanks