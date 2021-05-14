Changing 2 IDs and COMMAs to a variable in PDO

#1 
$poster=11;
$like='%key%';
$idOr='and (id=? or id=?)';
$idComma='5836, 5837, '; 

$sql="SELECT id, title, contents
FROM myTable
WHERE member=? $idOr and ( title like ? or contents like ?) ";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$poster, 5836, 5837, $like, $like]);

The code above works fine.

I like to change the id number "5836, 5837, " to a variable named “$idComma”.
The following is one of my trials for it.

$searchQ->execute([$poster, $idComma$like, $like]);

However, the code above produces the error below.

The following is the 2nd trials of mine for it.

$searchQ->execute([$poster, $idComma $like, $like]);

However, the code above also produces the error below.

The following is the 3rd trials of mine for it.

$searchQ->execute([$poster, $idComma.$like, $like]);

However, the code above produces the Fatal error below.

How can I change the id and comma “5836, 5837,” to a variable $idComma" in the code below?

$searchQ->execute([$poster, 5836, 5837, $like, $like]);
#2

Try echo $sql and also try curly braces around the $like:

$searchQ->execute([$poster, $idComma{$like}, $like]);
#3

$idComma = array(5836,5837);
then
$searchQ->execute([$poster, ...$idComma, $like, $like]);

(This is called the “Splat Operator” or “Spread Operator”)

#4

Building a string that looks LIKE the php syntax, doesn’t work.

You would dynamically build an array, $params for example, that contains the values that correspond to the place-holders. Where is $idComma actually coming from?

$params[] = $poster;
$params[] = 5836; // dynamically add the values from wherever they are coming from
$params[] = 5837; // ...
$params[] = $like;
$params[] = $like;
$searchQ->execute($params);
#5 
$sql="SELECT kid
FROM momKid
WHERE mom=?"
$kidQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$kidQ->execute([$postID]);

$idOr='and (postID=?';  // initializing of $idOr
$idComma=$postID. ', '; // initializing of $idComma
while ($kidL=$kidQ->fetch()) {
$idOr=$idOr. ' or postID=?';
$idComma=$idComma.$kidL['kid']. ', ';
}
$idOr=$idOr. ') '; // finalizing of $idOr

The post which has postID “5836” has a kid post “5837” in this example.