Changing 2 IDs and COMMAs to a variable in PDO

$poster=11; $like='%key%'; $idOr='and (id=? or id=?)'; $idComma='5836, 5837, '; $sql="SELECT id, title, contents FROM myTable WHERE member=? $idOr and ( title like ? or contents like ?) "; $searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql); $searchQ->execute([$poster, 5836, 5837, $like, $like]);

The code above works fine.

I like to change the id number "5836, 5837, " to a variable named “$idComma”.

The following is one of my trials for it.

$searchQ->execute([$poster, $idComma$like, $like]);

However, the code above produces the error below.

syntax error, unexpected variable “$like”, expecting “]”

The following is the 2nd trials of mine for it.

$searchQ->execute([$poster, $idComma $like, $like]);

However, the code above also produces the error below.

syntax error, unexpected variable “$like”, expecting “]”

The following is the 3rd trials of mine for it.

$searchQ->execute([$poster, $idComma.$like, $like]);

However, the code above produces the Fatal error below.

Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[HY093]: Invalid parameter number

How can I change the id and comma “5836, 5837,” to a variable $idComma" in the code below?