Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

JavaScript
Good one, we now have beneficial progress and can do more from here.

With the object that you pushed to players, split apart that object onto separate lines (place your cursor between the curly braces and press Enter) and between them, add a property called wrapper, with a value of undefined.

What follows after that was difficult for you when you tried it earlier, so having this code as a good solid foundation means that if there is any trouble we can easily reset back to what we have here.

Yes the class name is wrap, but the property is not supposed to be an exact match. The name of the property is to help make it easier for us humans to understand things more clearly. That is why a property name of wrapper is used instead of wrap, because the mental model then becomes “that thing is a wrapper” instead of “is wrap a length for a text wrap?”

The value of undefined will also be changed to something else soon. Undefined is used instead of null. Both null or undefined mean that there is no value, but they each have specific understandings. A value of null means that you are defining it as being an empty set, which is sometimes used when other parts of the program will be used to update it from null to something else. A value of undefined has an additional meaning that no value has yet been assigned.

Making the property undefined is an example of defensive programming. When we get distracted (not if, but when), or finish for the day in the middle of something, it’s easier to carry on with what you were doing when you have a clear signal about what you were up to. Sometimes that means ending your coding with an unresolved error, such as invoking a new function, but not creating it until you return the next day. That way you are clearly reminded when you return about what next needs to be done. In this case what is to happen next is to replace undefined with something else. We won’t get to that yet though until after you have completed this small part.

Also, undefined is the most fundamental base transformation at the start of the Transformation Priority Premise where simple values are preferred instead of more complex ones. The next step we will be doing is to apply TPP to undefined, using the least complex transformation possible to achieve our desired outcome. That’s a more advanced topic, but is a part of the backbone of techniques that I use to help keep things simple.

Anyway, back to coding. Adding a property of wrapper to the empty object is the next thing to do, giving it a temporary value of undefined.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/km25rpqL/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
      wrapper:undefined
      });
    });
  }
You have some tidying to do there. Please put the wrapper property in double quotes, as that will help to avoid confusion later on. The wrapper line needs to be indented, and there should be a space after the colon, but not before.

When that is tidied up also add a similar “covers” property to the object too.

Is there a reason why wrapper should come first, then covers?

  "wrapper": undefined,
  "covers": undefined

I was following the flow of the javascript here.

It has cover then wrap.

https://jsfiddle.net/s5fw4x6d/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": undefined,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
The object properties should be in alphabetical order. Any attempt to place them out of order should result in complaint from your linter.

We can now start using the function parameters of cover and index.

The undefined cover can now have undefined replaced with just cover.
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2mx45goe/1/

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": index
      });
    });
  }
Yes, that was wrong before, which is why I had to slow things down now to provide further explanation, and what you did now with the wrapper line is wrong again.

You seem to have completely ignored what I was saying about the allWrappers array.
Do you know how to access an item from an array?

Would you like to take another go at that? Here’s the instruction again:

I’m confused.

The undefined cover can now have undefined replaced with just cover.
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

This?

.wrap gets changed to index?

undefined stays here?

"wrapper": undefined

const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll("index");

       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
No, nothing gets updated other than the wrapper property line.

Undefined gets replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

I think that we’ve found another common programming situation that you don’t yet understand.

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

I keep doing it wrong, so I might not know how to do it.

We will start with this:

I don’t understand what this means to do:

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
I recommend that you take a day or two to read up about arrays. They are one of the three fundamental data types in JavaScript, and are extremely important to know about.

We have a local article about them at Quick Tip: How to Create and Manipulate Arrays in JavaScript

But there are a lot of good tutorials about arrays elsewhere on the web, including:

That last one does a really good job of presenting the information nicely too.

I will return in 48 hours.

Thank you, I will take a look at those now.

I know what an array is.

This is an array: const players = [];

I’m supposed to create an array for allWrappers and place index in the array?

const allWrappers = [index];

Right now I am lost.

The only thing that gets touched is this line: "wrapper": undefined

And this is wrong. "wrapper": index

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

As far as I know, allWrappers array. does not exist in here.

Am I supposed to create an array for allWrappers?

That would be this:
const allWrappers = [];

When you said this:

with an index into the allWrappers array

You make it sound like an allWrappers array already exists, when one does not exist, as far as I know.

I’m confused.

I can’t do anything in here because you said that an allWrappers array exists in here, and I am saying, I don’t think that does exist in here.

Maybe that is where I am getting confused.

I don’t think you told me to create an allWrappers array either.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
Will I still be able to do this while ignoring the “allWrappers array” part?

I don’t understand what that means, and you don’t tell me to make an allWrappers array.

So I am confused by that, because it doesn’t make sense to me.

Can you show me where the allWrappers array is?

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }

Like this?

index into the allWrappers array.

This is index inside the allWrappers array

const allWrappers = [index];

access an item from an array

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

Am I supposed to create the array first? const allWrappers = [];

Do you see where I am getting confused?

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover
      });
      const allWrappers = [index];
    });
  }
Is this what you wanted me to do, or something close?

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
        players.push({
          "covers": cover,
          wrapper: {
            "index": somethingGoesHere
          }
        });
      }
    );
  }
These were the instructions.

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

Can you show me where the allWrappers array is, or am I supposed to create one?

But I think you told me this was the only line being changed: "wrapper": undefined

I’m confused.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
So, from your readings about JavaScript arrays, do you understood how to use an index into the allWrappers array?

This? const allWrappers = [index];

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6tpv5unq/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      const allWrappers = [index];
      players.push({
        "covers": cover
      });
    });
  }
No, the allWrappers line doesn’t get changed at all.

It’s clear that you have more to learn about arrays. I’ll leave you with the learning resources at:

I will return in another 48 hours to find out if you have learned much from them.

The rest is up to you.

I’m lost still, even though I know what an array is.

I don’t know what it is I am supposed to be doing.

const element = array[index];

I know this is an array: const allWrappers = [index];

index is clearly in the allWrappers array there.

Are you telling me that is not an array?

Are you telling me this is wrong? const allWrappers = [index];

I understand this:

index into the allWrappers array.

To mean: const allWrappers = [index];

allWrappers is the element and inside the array is [index]

What does this mean?

the allWrappers line doesn’t get changed at all.

There was never an allWrappers line there to start with.

This isn’t supposed to be removed: "wrapper": undefined

Is that what you meant?

I don’t understand what I am supposed to be doing.

Is wrapper being changed to allWrappers.

I don’t understand.

I read this:

716×286 21 KB

const allWrappers = [index];

I was doing that in here:

There is currently no allWrappers array in here.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
Can you restate the instructions differently?

The wording is unclear to me.

Maybe that is what is giving me issues.

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.