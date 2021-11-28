Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Good one, we now have beneficial progress and can do more from here.

With the object that you pushed to players, split apart that object onto separate lines (place your cursor between the curly braces and press Enter) and between them, add a property called wrapper, with a value of undefined.

What follows after that was difficult for you when you tried it earlier, so having this code as a good solid foundation means that if there is any trouble we can easily reset back to what we have here.

Yes the class name is wrap, but the property is not supposed to be an exact match. The name of the property is to help make it easier for us humans to understand things more clearly. That is why a property name of wrapper is used instead of wrap, because the mental model then becomes “that thing is a wrapper” instead of “is wrap a length for a text wrap?”

The value of undefined will also be changed to something else soon. Undefined is used instead of null. Both null or undefined mean that there is no value, but they each have specific understandings. A value of null means that you are defining it as being an empty set, which is sometimes used when other parts of the program will be used to update it from null to something else. A value of undefined has an additional meaning that no value has yet been assigned.

Making the property undefined is an example of defensive programming. When we get distracted (not if, but when), or finish for the day in the middle of something, it’s easier to carry on with what you were doing when you have a clear signal about what you were up to. Sometimes that means ending your coding with an unresolved error, such as invoking a new function, but not creating it until you return the next day. That way you are clearly reminded when you return about what next needs to be done. In this case what is to happen next is to replace undefined with something else. We won’t get to that yet though until after you have completed this small part.

Also, undefined is the most fundamental base transformation at the start of the Transformation Priority Premise where simple values are preferred instead of more complex ones. The next step we will be doing is to apply TPP to undefined, using the least complex transformation possible to achieve our desired outcome. That’s a more advanced topic, but is a part of the backbone of techniques that I use to help keep things simple.

Anyway, back to coding. Adding a property of wrapper to the empty object is the next thing to do, giving it a temporary value of undefined.