Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

I don’t see that being done anywhere in the manageUI code. That’s where it needs to be done.
Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/rf8g1btq/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
findPlayers();
}
function getWrapper(cover) {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return wrapper
}
You have some something extremely silly by having findPlayers invoke itself. That will never end if anything invokes the findPlayers function.
That invoking of the findPlayers function needs to be moved down to the manageUI’s init function.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/a2rdz4kf/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
}
function getWrapper(cover) {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return wrapper
}
function init() {
findPlayers();
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
Good one. We can now move on to populating the players array, after which getWrapper can then be updated to search for that cover in the players array and return the appropriate wrapper instead.
The findPlayers function will populated the players array. How that is done is by making a list of covers, a list of wrappers, and then combining each of them in a loop into an object, which we add to the players array.
So first, in the findPlayers function use document.querySelectorAll to search for “.thePlay” and assign them to a variable called allCovers. That is done because all of your elements that are covers have a consistent classname called thePlay.
This is a good time to think about renaming thePlay in your HTML and CSS to be
cover instead.
Then, also in the findPlayers function, use document.querySelectorAll to search for “.wrap” which are your wrappers, and assign them to a variable called allWrappers.
You should then have two variables, one called allCovers and another called allWrappers, that each contain an array-like list of all matching HTML elements.
When you’ve achieved that I’ll take you through how to appropriately combine them together.
Changing
thePlay to
cover would mean also in the javascript, right?
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/sd9akzx5/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
}
Good one. We can now use forEach to loop over each of the elements in allCovers, where the looping function is called addToPlayers. The function parameters of the loop are cover and index.
We need that index reference because we are going to use it to get the same indexed item from the allWrappers array too.
Is this close? https://jsfiddle.net/oLtpsn8q/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {});
}
Yes, that’s good.
Inside of the addToPlayers loop, push to the players array an object. That object consists of a property called cover, and a property called wrapper.
For the cover property you can use the index to reference an item from the allCovers array.
For the wrapper property you can use the index to reference an item from the allWrappers array.
I’m confused.
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
cover(index);
wrapper(index);
});
}
Like this?
cover: index,
wrapper: index,
The index part isn’t right. Currently those will just give a number. Instead of that we need to index the appropriate element from the allCovers and allWrapprrs arrays.
Another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/k0acps7w/
wrap is not defined.
If I put wrapper, it will say, wrapper is not defined.
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
index: cover
})
players.push({
index: wrap
})
});
}
I don’t believe there is a wrapper property, it is only cover and wrap?
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
I’m confused.
For the cover property you can use the index to reference an item from the allCovers array.
For the wrapper property you can use the index to reference an item from the allWrappers array.
I can do this, but you said I believe that index does not go on the right side.
I’m confused.
players.push({
cover: index
})
players.push({
wrap: index
})
});
}
Let’s start over with the addToPlayers function. Delete all that you have inside of the function.
Inside of the addToPlayers function, just push an empty object on to the players array. When you’ve achieved that we can then progress on to what’s next.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6r0s9qv2/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({});
});
}
Good one, we now have beneficial progress and can do more from here.
With the object that you pushed to players, split apart that object onto separate lines (place your cursor between the curly braces and press Enter) and between them, add a property called wrapper, with a value of undefined.
What follows after that was difficult for you when you tried it earlier, so having this code as a good solid foundation means that if there is any trouble we can easily reset back to what we have here.
Yes the class name is wrap, but the property is not supposed to be an exact match. The name of the property is to help make it easier for us humans to understand things more clearly. That is why a property name of wrapper is used instead of wrap, because the mental model then becomes “that thing is a wrapper” instead of “is wrap a length for a text wrap?”
The value of undefined will also be changed to something else soon. Undefined is used instead of null. Both null or undefined mean that there is no value, but they each have specific understandings. A value of null means that you are defining it as being an empty set, which is sometimes used when other parts of the program will be used to update it from null to something else. A value of undefined has an additional meaning that no value has yet been assigned.
Making the property undefined is an example of defensive programming. When we get distracted (not if, but when), or finish for the day in the middle of something, it’s easier to carry on with what you were doing when you have a clear signal about what you were up to. Sometimes that means ending your coding with an unresolved error, such as invoking a new function, but not creating it until you return the next day. That way you are clearly reminded when you return about what next needs to be done. In this case what is to happen next is to replace undefined with something else. We won’t get to that yet though until after you have completed this small part.
Also, undefined is the most fundamental base transformation at the start of the Transformation Priority Premise where simple values are preferred instead of more complex ones. The next step we will be doing is to apply TPP to undefined, using the least complex transformation possible to achieve our desired outcome. That’s a more advanced topic, but is a part of the backbone of techniques that I use to help keep things simple.
Anyway, back to coding. Adding a property of wrapper to the empty object is the next thing to do, giving it a temporary value of undefined.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/km25rpqL/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
wrapper:undefined
});
});
}
You have some tidying to do there. Please put the wrapper property in double quotes, as that will help to avoid confusion later on. The wrapper line needs to be indented, and there should be a space after the colon, but not before.
When that is tidied up also add a similar “covers” property to the object too.
Is there a reason why wrapper should come first, then covers?
"wrapper": undefined,
"covers": undefined
I was following the flow of the javascript here.
It has cover then wrap.
https://jsfiddle.net/s5fw4x6d/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": undefined,
"wrapper": undefined
});
});
}
The object properties should be in alphabetical order. Any attempt to place them out of order should result in complaint from your linter.
We can now start using the function parameters of cover and index.
The undefined cover can now have undefined replaced with just cover.
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2mx45goe/1/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
"wrapper": index
});
});
}