Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Good one. We can now move on to populating the players array, after which getWrapper can then be updated to search for that cover in the players array and return the appropriate wrapper instead.

The findPlayers function will populated the players array. How that is done is by making a list of covers, a list of wrappers, and then combining each of them in a loop into an object, which we add to the players array.

So first, in the findPlayers function use document.querySelectorAll to search for “.thePlay” and assign them to a variable called allCovers. That is done because all of your elements that are covers have a consistent classname called thePlay.

This is a good time to think about renaming thePlay in your HTML and CSS to be cover instead.

Then, also in the findPlayers function, use document.querySelectorAll to search for “.wrap” which are your wrappers, and assign them to a variable called allWrappers.

You should then have two variables, one called allCovers and another called allWrappers, that each contain an array-like list of all matching HTML elements.

When you’ve achieved that I’ll take you through how to appropriately combine them together.