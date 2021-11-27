Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

asasass: asasass: This is wrong? const players = {} is a players array

Yes, that is wrong. You have created an object there. An object is not an array. You create an array using []’ instead.

asasass: asasass: ‘players’ has already been declared I don’t understand then.

You hav3 placed it in the wrong place. I think that I said that it goes at the top of the function. You have placed it above the function instead.

Above, top, bottom, and below all have different meanings when it comes to functions. The top of a function means inside of the function, above all of the other things inside of that function.