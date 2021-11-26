Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Well let’s see. Here is how getWrapper is being invoked.

const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);

getWrapper is being invoked with a variable called cover.

Here is the start of the getWrapper function.

function getWrapper(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const parent = cover.parentElement; ... }

In the getWrapper function, you have for some reason used evt for the function parameter.

That is wrong. getWrapper is not an event handler. It’s not used by any event-handling code at all.

Can you please help me to understand why you used evt there for the function parameter.