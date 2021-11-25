Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

I did this first: https://jsfiddle.net/pm0rs842/
function findPlayers() {
}
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Now I need to do the array that gets placed at the top of this function.
Here
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
My attempt:
If I understand correctly:
wrapper refers to the play buttons: .playa - .playi
<button class="playa
cover refers to: .play1 - .play9
<div class="container play1
Where I get the error: https://jsfiddle.net/6qx8vbrh/
‘players’ has already been declared
Also, it would probably be
const not
let.
let players = {
wrapper: ".playa",
".playb": ".playc",
".playd": ".playe",
".playf": ".playg",
".playh": ".playi",
cover: ".play1",
".play3": ".play3",
".play4": ".play5",
".play6": ".play7",
".play8": ".play9"
};
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
This is a guess:
function findPlayers() {
wrapper: ".playButtonContainer",
cover: ".container"
}
Maybe you just wanted me to do this:
findPlayers()