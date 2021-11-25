Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

The next part is where we give a cover to the manageUI code and get a player in return.

Before we can do that, we first need a cover. The addPlayer code uses coverSelector to get a cover, and then from that it gets the parentElement.

We need to split that into two different lines. One line defines a cover variable where querySelector and coverSelector are used to get the cover, and the other line defines a parent variable that uses the cover variable and parentElement.

When you have the cover variable being reliably defined, we can then move on to doing the manageUI stuff.