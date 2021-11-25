Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Oh dear, it seems that you just don’t understand. There is a different way to deal with the duplication of the callback function, and that is from the initial code at https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/ to just delete the whole createCallback function.
Thank you for catching this, this function was supposed to be removed from prior instructions, and I just noticed that now.
This function gets deleted:
It should have been removed a long time ago.
function createCallback(wrapper, playerOptions) {
return function callback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
Everything else that was done: Can progress be made from here?
https://jsfiddle.net/5ymse1u6/
function playerAdder(wrapper, playerOptions) {
return function addPlayerCallback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
return {
adder: playerAdder,
removePlayerHandler
};
}());
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
The next part is where we give a cover to the manageUI code and get a player in return.
Before we can do that, we first need a cover. The addPlayer code uses coverSelector to get a cover, and then from that it gets the parentElement.
We need to split that into two different lines. One line defines a cover variable where querySelector and coverSelector are used to get the cover, and the other line defines a parent variable that uses the cover variable and parentElement.
When you have the cover variable being reliably defined, we can then move on to doing the manageUI stuff.
I think I did this right: https://jsfiddle.net/p40sefr8/
Can progress be made from here?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
Good one. The code that uses the cover to get the wrapper is the following:
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
We now need to extract that code out to a separate function in manageUI, so that we replace that code in the addPlayer function with just the following get the wrapper:
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
First I did this:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
This function needs a name, what should it be called?
Also, I’m not sure if cover is being changed to something else.
function needsAName() {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
}
And then, where inside
manageUI will this new function be placed?
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
}
function exitClickHandler() {
resetPage();
}
function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
});
}
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback);
});
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
return {
addExitHandlers,
init
};
}());
How about getWrapper?
Right at the top. There tends to be an ordering preference with functions, where the more generic functions are higher up than the more specific functions.
At this link: https://jsfiddle.net/gfh92bw1/
I received this error
manageUI.getWrapper is not a function
After doing this:
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
function getWrapper() {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
}
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
Good - that is why you need you provide access to the getWrapper function, by using the manageUI’s return object.
https://jsfiddle.net/vgs6fcqt/
return {
addExitHandlers,
getWrapper,
init
};
}());
Where I then receive this error:
cover is not defined
Then I do this?
function getWrapper(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
}
Where I then receive this error: https://jsfiddle.net/vgs6fcqt/2/
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘parentElement’)
I am stuck here.
Well let’s see. Here is how getWrapper is being invoked.
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
getWrapper is being invoked with a variable called cover.
Here is the start of the getWrapper function.
function getWrapper(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const parent = cover.parentElement;
...
}
In the getWrapper function, you have for some reason used evt for the function parameter.
That is wrong. getWrapper is not an event handler. It’s not used by any event-handling code at all.
Can you please help me to understand why you used evt there for the function parameter.
I was trying to resolve this error.
cover is not defined
In older code of mine this was used:
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
I will try this again.
Adding cover as the parameter: https://jsfiddle.net/4uwt085h/
function getWrapper(cover) {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
}
I get this error:
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’)
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’) at line 242 col 8
That points to this line:
el.classList.remove("hide");
Inside this function:
Which is inside here:
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
Can progress be made from here to resolve that?
The getWrapper function is creating a wrapper variable, but nothing is being done with it. That wrapper needs to be returned at the end of the function.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/uobjxew7/
What next needs to be done?
function getWrapper(cover) {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return wrapper
}
The manageUI code now has a working getWrapper function which uses the cover to get the wrapper.
Currently getWrapper goes up to the cover’s parent and searches for the wrapper. A different technique needs to be used for this to work with the other HTML structure that you have.
That other technique involves having manageUI keep a list of wrappers, and a list of covers.
The init function can run a separate function that searches for those wrappers and covers.
There will be the same number of wrappers and covers. That way, we can search the covers to find the index number of the cover, and return the same index number from the wrappers.
That’s the overall idea, for it will work with all known types of HTML structure that you use.
Do you have you any questions before we carry on?
I am ready to begin to implement the other technique.
That other technique involves having manageUI keep a list of wrappers, and a list of covers.
Good one. We will be adding objects to a players array that contains both wrapper and cover properties. We will end up with players items in the array similar to {wrapper: …, cover: …} where the wrapper and cover properties each refer to the different HTML elements for each player.
Create a players array at the top of the manageUI function. Then at the top of the init function add a function call to findPlayers();
That function doesn’t exist yet, but we will be using it to populate the players array.
I did this first: https://jsfiddle.net/pm0rs842/
function findPlayers() {
}
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Now I need to do the array that gets placed at the top of this function.
Here
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
My attempt:
If I understand correctly:
wrapper refers to the play buttons: .playa - .playi
<button class="playa
cover refers to: .play1 - .play9
<div class="container play1
Where I get the error: https://jsfiddle.net/6qx8vbrh/
‘players’ has already been declared
Also, it would probably be
const not
let.
let players = {
wrapper: ".playa",
".playb": ".playc",
".playd": ".playe",
".playf": ".playg",
".playh": ".playi",
cover: ".play1",
".play3": ".play3",
".play4": ".play5",
".play6": ".play7",
".play8": ".play9"
};
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
This is a guess:
function findPlayers() {
wrapper: ".playButtonContainer",
cover: ".container"
}
Maybe you just wanted me to do this:
findPlayers()
Sorry but no, the extra stuff you added is completely the wrong approach.
I know that you’re keen to make progress on this, as are we all, but attempting to go fast doesn’t actually achieve that, and instead only slows everything down instead.
Robert C. Martin wrote about this recently in his book The Clean Coder where in one part he talks about problem of coding to a deadline and rushing things, and the fallacy of working overtime.
“There is no way to rush. You can’t make yourself code faster. You can’t make yourself solve problems faster. If you try, you’ll just slow yourself down and make a mess that slows everything else down too.”
You now need to remove all that you did as none of it is usable.
Let me know when you have done what has been asked of you in post #47 and further progress can then be made from there.
Create a players array at the top of the manageUI function
This is wrong?
const players = {} is a players array
‘players’ has already been declared
I don’t understand then.
const players = {}
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {