Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Sorry but no, the extra stuff you added is completely the wrong approach.

I know that you’re keen to make progress on this, as are we all, but attempting to go fast doesn’t actually achieve that, and instead only slows everything down instead.

Robert C. Martin wrote about this recently in his book The Clean Coder where in one part he talks about problem of coding to a deadline and rushing things, and the fallacy of working overtime.

“There is no way to rush. You can’t make yourself code faster. You can’t make yourself solve problems faster. If you try, you’ll just slow yourself down and make a mess that slows everything else down too.”

You now need to remove all that you did as none of it is usable.

Let me know when you have done what has been asked of you in post #47 and further progress can then be made from there.