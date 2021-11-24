Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Thank you for catching this, this function was supposed to be removed from prior instructions, and I just noticed that now.

This function gets deleted:

It should have been removed a long time ago.

function createCallback(wrapper, playerOptions) { return function callback() { initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); }; }

Everything else that was done: Can progress be made from here?

https://jsfiddle.net/5ymse1u6/

function playerAdder(wrapper, playerOptions) { return function addPlayerCallback() { initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); }; }

return { adder: playerAdder, removePlayerHandler }; }());