asasass: asasass: I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/ch2zf53o/ function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) { const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap"); return function addPlayerCallback(createCallback) { initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); }; }

That is not correct. There is one function called playerAdder, and just above it is another function called createCallback. What is required is to remove from playerAdder all that it is returning, and replace that with just returning a call to createCallback.

I have completely ignored your other posts. There is no benefit at all in dealing with those until this first thing is properly dealt with.