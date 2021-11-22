Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

JavaScript
#5

I think the idea would be to eventually remove the outer class, but not yet, and wait until progress has been made here first, which is the proper thing to do.

<div class="outer"></div>

My thinking would be to use .container as the class to position the curtain without relying on .outer.

.container {
  position: absolute;
}

But I can’t guess without making progress, so that will have to wait.

Also, I would need to be able to see the curtain, and currently I am only able to see the buttons.

#6

Well let’s see what the errors are when using the code at https://jsfiddle.net/d941n62h/

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'classList')

That’s happening in the managePlayer’s show function.

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

When the show function is given a null object, there’s nothing that can be done about that. Let’s look one level higher, at what calls the show function. I do that by setting a breakpoint on the first line of code in the show function, restart the code, and trigger the same problem to occur by clicking on a player.

The call stack shows me that the functions are:

  • show
  • initPlayer
  • callback

That’s an amazingly bland and useless name, callback. Let’s rename it to be more informative about things.

    // return function callback() {
    return function addPlayerCallback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };

That’s better. Now on rerunning the page and triggering the breakpoint, the call stack shows:

  • show
  • initPlayer
  • initPlayerCallback

show has a function parameter of null
initPlayer has a wrapper of null
initPlayerCallback has a wrapper that is still null

It’s time for a new breakpoint. The old breakpoint at the show function can be removed, and a new breakpoint can be added to the playerAdder function. Running the code and clicking on a play button to trigger the same problem, brings us to the following line of code:

  function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    ...
  }

parent is a reference to playButtonContainer, and wrapper is null. We’ve found the culprit.

Clearly the wrap selector can’t be found because you’ve completely separated the players from the covers.

The intention of playerAdder was for the parent variable to be completely unique for each player, allowing us to get from a wrapper to the player. That can’t be done now because of the restructure. A different technique needs to be used.

To help prepare us for that new technique, we should remove parent from the playerAdder function and replace it with wrapper instead. The line that gets the wrapper should then be moved out of playerAdder and into the addPlayer function that calls the playerAdder function.

We have now reduced the complexity of the playerAdder function, and moved the crux of the problem to just one place here in the addPlayer function.

It is now possible to work on a solution to this problem. That solution is to have manageUI when it’s initialized, scan the page for all players and for all covers, storing them in an array object, for example:

[
  {player: ..., cover: ...}
  {player: ..., cover: ...}
  {player: ..., cover: ...}
]

Even though our code does work with the wrapper, it makes better sense for manageUI to keep track of both the player and the cover. It’s easy enough to then get the wrapper from the player instead.

That way we can give manageUI a player and get the cover with something like manageUI.getCover(player)
And, we can give manageUI a cover and get the player with manageUI.getPlayer(cover)

Fortunately though all of the changes can be done on working code, which helps to ensure that things aren’t broken. When the changes are all in place, the code can then be used on the HTML with the separated players and covers.

This is going to be a long and difficult part of the project for you to do. How ready are you, to still be potentially working away at this solution until potentially next year?

#7

Did you want me to change both of these return statements to:

return function addPlayerCallback?

or only one of these?

  function createCallback(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    return function callback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }

  function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    return function callback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }

I only changed it on this one: https://jsfiddle.net/c0pj682k/

  function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    return function addPlayerCallback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }
#8

we should remove parent from the playerAdder function and replace it with wrapper instead.

This stays as this:

  function playerAdder(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    return function addPlayerCallback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }

The line that gets the wrapper should then be moved out of playerAdder and into the addPlayer function that calls the playerAdder function.

const wrapper = wrapper.querySelector(playerAdder);

I am stuck on this.

How is that line added to this function?

I added it to the 2nd line unless if it should be on the 1st line there.


  function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerAdder, playerOptions) {
    const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
    const wrapper = wrapper.querySelector(playerAdder);
    const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, playerAdder, callback);
  }
#9

No, don’t do anything with the code on which you modified and separated the HTML code. It’s not possible on there to know when you have broken things.

Instead, updates are to be made to the working code. I’ll come up with something tomorrow.

#10

The code at https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/ seems to be the most recent code that works, before the HTML was reorganized to separate the players and the covers. Do you have a different set of recent working code that you prefer to use instead?

#11

Yes, this code is fine: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/

Am I supposed to wait for further instruction?

#12

Yes you are, for instructions change depending on the code being used.

On that code at https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/, the minor cleaning up starts by noticing that createCallback and playerAdder both return the same identical callback function. In the playerAdder function instead of returning the callback function, we should return the createCallback function, invoking it of course with the required function arguments. This is a good time to also rename the callback function to be addPlayerCallback instead.

In the returned object at the end of the managePlayer code, there’s no need for createCallback to be there because nothing outside of managePlayer calls createCallback, so remove createCallback from that object too.

The querySelector line shouldn’t be in the playerAdder function. We can move that out of there and in to the addPlayer function, which is found in coverUIPlayerFacade function. After that move, update the managePlayer.adder function call to replace parent with wrapper. We get an error that wrapper is not defined in the playerAdder function, so rename parent to be wrapper instead.

Everything goes back to working, and we now have code in the addPlayer function that uses a cover to get the wrapper. We want manageUI to do that job instead, because we have plans for manageUI to scan the code for all covers and players, letting us easily go from one to another.

Once you’ve achieved the above, we’ll move on putting some of the code into manageUI, after which all of our work should then be in manageUI where we’ll build up what’s needed for it to scan for the players and covers, letting us then use them to give the correct one that’s wanted.

#13

In the playerAdder function instead of returning the callback function, we should return the createCallback function, invoking it of course with the required function arguments. This is a good time to also rename the callback function to be addPlayerCallback instead.

I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/ch2zf53o/

 function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    return function addPlayerCallback(createCallback) {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }
#14

In the returned object at the end of the managePlayer code, there’s no need for createCallback to be there because nothing outside of managePlayer calls createCallback, so remove createCallback from that object too.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/ch2zf53o/1/

return {
    adder: playerAdder,
    removePlayerHandler
  };
}());
#16

The querySelector line shouldn’t be in the playerAdder function. We can move that out of there and in to the addPlayer function, which is found in coverUIPlayerFacade function. After that move, update the managePlayer.adder function call to replace parent with wrapper. We get an error that wrapper is not defined in the playerAdder function, so rename parent to be wrapper instead.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/jgptsuhx/

  function playerAdder(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    return function addPlayerCallback(createCallback) {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }

 function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
    const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
  }
#17

I think I did everything you asked me to do in post #12

Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/jgptsuhx/

#18

That is not correct. There is one function called playerAdder, and just above it is another function called createCallback. What is required is to remove from playerAdder all that it is returning, and replace that with just returning a call to createCallback.

I have completely ignored your other posts. There is no benefit at all in dealing with those until this first thing is properly dealt with.

#20

I was confused about that, but because the code continued to stay working, I thought I was doing it right.

#23

I did that: callback gets changed to addPlayerCallback

Returning a call to createCallback

Is this right?

  function playerAdder(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    return function addPlayerCallback(){
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
      return createCallback();
    };
#24

Code link after the above is done: https://jsfiddle.net/uohsqb87/

#25

all that it is returning

Refers to what inside here?

 function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    return function addPlayerCallback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }

I am supposed to place this somewhere?

return createCallback();

#26

remove from playerAdder all that it is returning

I don’t understand what that means in relation to this function.

What is being removed and replaced with return createCallback(); ?

function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    return function addPlayerCallback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }
#27

Oh dear, it seems that you just don’t understand. There is a different way to deal with the duplication of the callback function, and that is from the initial code at https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/ to just delete the whole createCallback function.

#28

This gets deleted: https://jsfiddle.net/5ymse1u6/

function createCallback(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    return function callback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }

Everything else that was done: Can progress be made from here?

 function playerAdder(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    return function addPlayerCallback() {
      initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    };
  }

 return {
    adder: playerAdder,
    removePlayerHandler
  };
}());

 function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
    const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
    const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
    const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
  }