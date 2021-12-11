Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

There are two different types of HTML code involved here. One where the parts of the players are combined together, and one where the parts of the players are separated. For shorthand we can call them combined players and separated players.

You had trouble getting the separated players working, because the scripting code didn’t know how to find them.

The combined players page relied on strict parent-child relationships to navigate from one part to the other. That was fragile, and guaranteed to break as soon as you changed anything.

The separated players need a different technique for them to find the right parts, where an array of players and their parts is made, so that we can get what we need. That different technique works both for combined players and for separated players.

We successfully developed that solution on the combined players.

The next stage of things is to repeat that work on the separated players page.

Has that been an accurate assessment of where we are?