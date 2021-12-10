Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Aren’t there 4 kinds ?
const wrapper = {}; empty object global variable
const wrapper; defining a variable
const wrapper = []; empty array global variable
const wrapper = ""; empty string global variable
const wrapper; does not work in the code
It is either an object or an array global variable.
Of those, which am I using?
const wrapper = {};
const wrapper = [];
I went with the array: https://jsfiddle.net/4m3deybk/1/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
const wrapper = [];
This gives me the error: index is not defined. https://jsfiddle.net/pysq63d8/
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;