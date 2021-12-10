Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

No, none of that.
Please reset back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/cagzqknj/
Let’s take this one step at a time.
At the end of the getWrapper function, define a variable called wrapper.
Aren’t there 4 kinds ?
const wrapper = {}; empty object global variable
const wrapper; defining a variable
const wrapper = []; empty array global variable
const wrapper = ""; empty string global variable
const wrapper; does not work in the code
It is either an object or an array global variable.
Of those, which am I using?
const wrapper = {};
const wrapper = [];
I went with the array: https://jsfiddle.net/4m3deybk/1/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
const wrapper = [];
This gives me the error: index is not defined. https://jsfiddle.net/pysq63d8/
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
I did say that it needs to be done at the end of the getWrapper function. That means still inside of the function at the end. Not after the function below it.
It is working now: https://jsfiddle.net/6uL7gac5/
Is the callback syntax done?
Are we now able to write it using the inline callback syntax?
This:
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allCovers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
}
Yes, the callback syntax is done.
With the inline callback, whre the
const index line has isCover, remove that isCover and move the whole isCover function in there instead.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/ucj3k52f/
Is that all there is?
// inline callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
const index = players.findIndex(
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
}
Continuing to make further progress, which syntax should I use?
Code 1
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
}
Code 2
// inline callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
const index = players.findIndex(
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
}
Which one to use can different based on several different factors, such as function size and overall code complexity. Here, my preference is for neither of them. It’s to use arrow-notation instead when there’s only one line in the function.
// arrow function
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover = (player) => player.cover === cover;
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
}
I would also rename isCover to hasCover. It’s a small difference, but provides a more accurate understanding about things.
// arrow function, hasCover instead of isCover
function getWrapper(cover) {
const hasCover = (player) => player.cover === cover;
const index = players.findIndex(hasCover);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
}
[edited to correct an issue]
However, when the code is this simple, I would go with using an inline arrow function, so that the simplicity of the function tells you what is going on.
// inline arrow function
function getWrapper(cover) {
const index = players.findIndex(
(player) => player.cover === cover
);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper.
}
Also, I would directly return the wrapper instead of assigning it to a wrapper variable.
// inline arrow function, direct return
function getWrapper(cover) {
const index = players.findIndex(
(player) => player.cover === cover
);
return players[index].wrapper;
}
That last one is what I would use.
Thank you for those examples, much appreciated.
This one has an error in it, how would that be fixed?
https://jsfiddle.net/Lurdsx27/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function hasCover = (player) => player.cover === cover;
const index = players.findIndex(hasCover);
const wrapper = players[index].wrapper;
return wrapper;
}
Ahh yes, that one should be const and not function, I’ll update my post.
I will use the one you would use for this: https://jsfiddle.net/6ahg123t/
// inline arrow function, direct return
function getWrapper(cover) {
const index = players.findIndex(
(player) => player.cover === cover
);
return players[index].wrapper;
}
Continuing to make progress, what are the next steps?
What is the next thing or things that need to be done?
The next thing is to make those same changes on the page where the covers and werewords are separated. That is to rename the class to cover that was done here, and the javascript changes too.
I’m confused.
I don’t understand what you are saying.
What class is being renamed to cover?
thePlay was changed to cover throughout the entire code.
What else gets changed to cover?
I am not understanding what I am supposed to do here.
You want me to separate the buttons from the html now?
Maybe I am not up to that yet.
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playb cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playc cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playd cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playe cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playf cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playg cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playh cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playi cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>
I am not undestanding this:
That is to rename the class to cover that was done here
Reading that, I think this:
class="playa cover" becomes
cover="playa cover" in the html which does not make sense.
I’m lost.
I could have explained this further but thought that you were up to speed.
We are all finished with the code at the https://jsfiddle.net/6ahg123t/ page.
That is the code where covers and wrappers are together.
No more changes happen to that code.
Back in post #1 you were asking:
That is the code where covers and wrappers are separated.
That’s what we’ve been doing all of this work for.
We now have a way to do that.
The objective now is to take all of the changes that we’ve developed where the covers and wrappers are together, and apply those changes to the code where covers and wrappers are separated.
I should stop here until I am ready for this.
I may need to get the css / html ready first before I can move on, I don’t know though.
We can see if I am able to get it to work, even if it is partially, then I can try to fix it.
The objective now is to take all of the changes that we’ve developed where the covers and wrappers are together, and apply those changes to the code where covers and wrappers are separated.
I did that here:
My attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/0a5n6g92/
I did this:
There are no errors in console log which is good.
Assuming this is what you wanted me to do?
.playButtonContainer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playb cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playc cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playd cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playe cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playf cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playg cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playh cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playi cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>
What I’m speaking about is renaming the https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/ classnames from thePlay to cover, and doing the same JavaScript that we’ve done in this thread. It’s nothing more complex than that.
This code has thePlay changed to cover in the css, html, javascript: using the old javascript: https://jsfiddle.net/p7bLnu3x/
Also, I’m not using svg’s, I’m using css for the buttons instead.
Maybe there was confusion there, or maybe that is not something that matters.
This
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
Instead of:
This which was not a good way of doing it.
<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
And this code is the new javascript we just did: https://jsfiddle.net/w30d4zr2/
// inline arrow function, direct return
function getWrapper(cover) {
const index = players.findIndex(
(player) => player.cover === cover
);
return players[index].wrapper;
}
There is more to the JavaScript that we did.
Fundamentally there is the players object which keeps track of the covers and players.
Then there is the also findPlayers function, which is invoked from the manageUI init function.
With those in place, the getWrapper function will work.
I still don’t understand, or can’t grasp what you want me to do.
This code has thePlay changed to cover in the css, html, javascript: using the old javascript: https://jsfiddle.net/p7bLnu3x/
And this code is the new javascript we just did that has thePlay changed to cover in the css, html, javascript: https://jsfiddle.net/w30d4zr2/
These are the changes we made updating the javascript.
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allCovers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
// inline arrow function, direct return
function getWrapper(cover) {
const index = players.findIndex(
(player) => player.cover === cover
);
return players[index].wrapper;
}
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function playerAdder(wrapper, playerOptions) {
return function addPlayerCallback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
There are two sets of code:
We have in this thread been working on the new code, to prepare what we need for the old code.
What next needs to be done is to take all of the changes that we did to the new code, and do the same changes to the old code.