Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Which one to use can different based on several different factors, such as function size and overall code complexity. Here, my preference is for neither of them. It’s to use arrow-notation instead when there’s only one line in the function.

// arrow function function getWrapper(cover) { function isCover = (player) => player.cover === cover; const index = players.findIndex(isCover); const wrapper = players[index].wrapper; return wrapper; }

I would also rename isCover to hasCover. It’s a small difference, but provides a more accurate understanding about things.

// arrow function, hasCover instead of isCover function getWrapper(cover) { const hasCover = (player) => player.cover === cover; const index = players.findIndex(hasCover); const wrapper = players[index].wrapper; return wrapper; }

However, when the code is this simple, I would go with using an inline arrow function, so that the simplicity of the function tells you what is going on.

// inline arrow function function getWrapper(cover) { const index = players.findIndex( (player) => player.cover === cover ); const wrapper = players[index].wrapper; return wrapper. }

Also, I would directly return the wrapper instead of assigning it to a wrapper variable.

// inline arrow function, direct return function getWrapper(cover) { const index = players.findIndex( (player) => player.cover === cover ); return players[index].wrapper; }

That last one is what I would use.