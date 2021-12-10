Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

I did this:
At the end of the getWrapper we need a wrapper variable to be defined, called wrapper.
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
const wrapper = {};
Found at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/cagzqknj/
Maybe I should stop here and wait because, what I do next, I seem to be doing wrong.
I’m getting confused in what I am to do next.
or, maybe I almost have it.
Next:
The item at that index location is an object with both cover and wrapper properties. You need the wrapper property from that item.
I am looking at this line:
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
But I don’t see cover and wrapper.
I do see cover and wrapper here.
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
This is wrong. A
return wrapper; doesn’t go there I don’t think.
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
return wrapper;
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
const wrapper = {};
I am stuck on this:
That wrapper is retrieved from the players object at the index location. The item at that index location is an object with both cover and wrapper properties. You need the wrapper property from that item.