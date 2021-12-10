Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

To possibly explain a bit better, what the getWrapper function in big-picture terms does is to look through the list of players, searching for the cover. When we find the cover we return the matching wrapper.

You now have an index variable in your getWrapper function. That index is a number, which represents the location of the wrapper that we need.

You need to use that index to access an item in the players array. That item has a wrapper property that needs to be returned out of the getWrapper function.