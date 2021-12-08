Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

allWrappers.forEach gets changed to
covers.forEach
Starting from here: https://jsfiddle.net/r0z746wh/
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function.
How it is supposed to be written.
return player.cover === cover;
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}