Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

This becomes:
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
This:?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": covers[index]
});
});
}
When you say this:
all you need to do is to return the comparison from the function.
I am thinking to do this:
player.cover === cover return;
But that is wrong.
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover;
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}