Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

I mis-spoke earlier, for the players variable isn’t an object, it’s an array. I’m sorry for any confusion there.

There is a players variable which is an array, containing information about the covers and wrapper.

Lets start with the wrapper variable, and assign to it the players variable.

That gives you the whole array of items that is in the players variable.

We need less than the full array. Only one item from that array is wanted, so on the same line and after that players variable, use index in square brackets get an item from the array at that index.

That gives you an object with a cover property and a wrapper property.

We need less than the full object. We only want the wrapper property from that object, so after the square brackets add .wrapper

Then return that wrapper variable from the function.