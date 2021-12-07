Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

With the isCover function, remove what is inside of it, and rename the function parameter of isCover to be player.
We will then add something inside of isCover that will check if the player has a matching cover.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/k84exctb/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
Good one. In the isCover function, the cover variable from the getWrapper parameter is already available. You also have access to player, so player.cover is also available. You just need to do a comparison to check if player.cover equals cover.
What does that mean, do a comparison?
How do I do that?
How do I check if player.cover equals cover?
I know that no video appears after a button is clicked.
And this error is there:
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’)"
Well in JavaScript it’s
=== that does a comparison, so you would want to use
player.cover === cover for the comparison.
As soon as we’ve correctly done the getWrapper function, things will go back to working.
I’m supposed to place this somewhere:
player.cover === cover();
Like this maybe?
if (player.cover === cover)
Was I supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/my6uevo1/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
if (player.cover === "cover") {}
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
Once the //callback syntax is done
I want to write it using inline callback:
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
So I can see how that one is written.
Is that a 2-step process also, I am not sure.
Nope - all you need to do is to return the comparison from the function.
It seems that a separate problem managed to work its way in early on too. The allWrappers.forEach line needs to be covers.forEach instead. With that done we’re well on the way to making good progress.
This becomes:
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
This:?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": covers[index]
});
});
}
When you say this:
I am thinking to do this:
player.cover === cover return;
But that is wrong.
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover;
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
No it doesn’t. You changed more than you should. It is only the allWrappers.forEach that changes to be covers.forEach. You must revert any other changes that you made.
allWrappers.forEach gets changed to
covers.forEach
Starting from here: https://jsfiddle.net/r0z746wh/
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function.
How it is supposed to be written.
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
It’s close. The isCover function just need to return that comparison, and with covers.forEach, I was tired at the time so my apologies, but covers needs to be allCovers instead.
As testing, to check that things are right, when console.log the players array you should see the following:
0: {cover: button.playa.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
1: {cover: button.playb.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
2: {cover: button.playc.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
3: {cover: button.playd.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
4: {cover: button.playe.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
5: {cover: button.playf.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
6: {cover: button.playg.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
7: {cover: button.playh.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
8: {cover: button.playi.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
and when you console.log the index, you should see a number.
When you say.
console.log the players array
console.log the index
Do you mean written like this?
const players = [];console.log(players);
Where does this one go, is that how it is written.
console.log(index);
Like this?
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
console.log(index);
The console log testing above, how is it written?
This is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/oLm6473n/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];console.log(players);
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allCovers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
No I don’t. Just don’t use console.log - that causes even more problems for you that you don’t need.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/yj846ua3/
I added:
allCovers.forEach
Did I do the return correctly, or that still needs to be fixed?
That error is still there, but it’s been there this whole time.
Maybe that is later.
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allCovers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
Yes that look good. There’s just the return after the index variable to do now. The players array has an object at that index. That object has a wrapper property. We want to return the wrapper that is at the index of the players array.
return the wrapper
means?
return wrapper;
Goes somewhere in here?
Am I looking at the wrong piece of code?
I tried placing
return wrapper; at different spots in the code but none worked.
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allCovers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
It is the end of the getWrapper function that needs a bit more. I think that we are going to have to split things up a bit more for you to cope with it.
At the end of the getWrapper we need a wrapper variable to be defined, called wrapper. That wrapper is retrieved from the players object at the index location. The item at that index location is an object with both cover and wrapper properties. You need the wrapper property from that item.
To possibly explain a bit better, what the getWrapper function in big-picture terms does is to look through the list of players, searching for the cover. When we find the cover we return the matching wrapper.
You now have an index variable in your getWrapper function. That index is a number, which represents the location of the wrapper that we need.
You need to use that index to access an item in the players array. That item has a wrapper property that needs to be returned out of the getWrapper function.
I did this:
At the end of the getWrapper we need a wrapper variable to be defined, called wrapper.
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
const wrapper = {};
Found at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/cagzqknj/
Maybe I should stop here and wait because, what I do next, I seem to be doing wrong.
I’m getting confused in what I am to do next.
or, maybe I almost have it.
Next:
The item at that index location is an object with both cover and wrapper properties. You need the wrapper property from that item.
I am looking at this line:
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
But I don’t see cover and wrapper.
I do see cover and wrapper here.
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
This is wrong. A
return wrapper; doesn’t go there I don’t think.
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
return wrapper;
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
const wrapper = {};
I am stuck on this:
That wrapper is retrieved from the players object at the index location. The item at that index location is an object with both cover and wrapper properties. You need the wrapper property from that item.
I mis-spoke earlier, for the players variable isn’t an object, it’s an array. I’m sorry for any confusion there.
There is a players variable which is an array, containing information about the covers and wrapper.
Lets start with the wrapper variable, and assign to it the players variable.
That gives you the whole array of items that is in the players variable.
We need less than the full array. Only one item from that array is wanted, so on the same line and after that players variable, use index in square brackets get an item from the array at that index.
That gives you an object with a cover property and a wrapper property.
We need less than the full object. We only want the wrapper property from that object, so after the square brackets add
.wrapper
Then return that wrapper variable from the function.